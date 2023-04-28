BIOGRAPHY:

Hi, my name is Kate Hoskins. I am a senior at Wilson Christian Academy in Wilson, North Carolina while taking classes at Wilson Community College. I have attended Wilson Christian Academy for seven years now and I have loved every second of it. I have three siblings, two older brothers and a younger sister. I have two loving parents and an awesome dog named Timber. I enjoy going on missions trips and attending summer camp with my church, Peace Church in Wilson. I love playing sports which include volleyball, basketball, and soccer, but basketball is my favorite. I also love to hunt and fish with my dad. My future plans are to attend Liberty University and get my Bachelor of Science in Nursing, and a minor in American Sign Language. I would love to thank WCA for giving me an amazing education and memories I will never forget.

Wilson Christian Academy - Kate Hoskins

School: Wilson Christian Academy

Name: Katherine Stuart Hoskins

Age: 17

Plans for next year: To attend Liberty University and get my Bachelor of Science in Nursing and Minor in American Sign Language.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Putting forward as much effort and hard work as I can. Maintaining focus throughout the year gets difficult so I would say that is the hardest part.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Enjoy every minute because it goes by in the blink of an eye.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Winning my fourth consecutive state championship in basketball.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Having a family and a nursing job that I love.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My dad because he shows me how to work hard, find balance in life, and display the love of Christ in everything I do.

I am most unique because: I don’t take myself too seriously and can laugh at myself when I mess up.

What is the one quote you live by: “How lucky am I to have something that makes saying goodbye so hard.” - Winnie the Pooh

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My faith, family, friends, sports, and my health

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Hawaii because of the beautiful scenery, warm climate, and relaxed way of life.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I can play piano and started taking lessons when I was six.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My senior year because it has been an easier year and I have had more time available for sports and my friends.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring my dog, Timber.

