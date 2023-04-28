West Craven High School - Taylor Rogers

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi I’m Taylor Rogers! My parents are Jeremy and Chasidy Rogers and I have two siblings, an older brother named Hunter and a younger sister named Hannah. I have a dog named Jake and I guess you could say he is another sibling. I am a student at West Craven High School in Vanceboro, North Carolina. I am the President of the West Craven FFA Chapter, President of the National Honors Society, and Color Guard Captain at my school. I am a member of the North Carolina State Grange where I am on the State Youth Leadership team. I’m sad to be leaving high school and leaving my friends behind but I am excited for what the future holds for me. I love to hike, bake, craft, watch movies and read books. I am a huge Disney fan and hope to be able to do the Disney College Program sometime in the near future. I plan to attend North Carolina State University to major in Agriculture Education and Film Studies. I want to be able to inform others about the importance of agriculture and how we can all get involved to help keep the industry going.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task has been grasping the fact that I have to graduate and grow up.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice is to make the most of your time in school. There are so many activities, things, and people that will change your life in high school, make sure you pick the right ones.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Getting to travel to Indianapolis, Indiana for the FFA National Convention was by far the highlight of my senior year. I competed along with my team in the national parliamentary procedure competition. I got to represent North Carolina as a national delegate and helped pass some pretty cool changes for the FFA.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself in 10 years, after teaching for a few years here, working for Disney teaching kids about agriculture at the happiest place on earth. Not many people know that Disney grows the food they serve at their restaurants right there on Disney property. I want to be a part of the team that makes that happen and advocate for agriculture with a company as big as Disney.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom is for sure the most influential person in my life. She is so hard working and dedicated and I look up to her very much. She’s always there with a smile when I need someone to cry to when the stress gets to be too much. She is really my best friend and she is the reason I am the person I am today. She has always taught me to serve others and never quit. I love her so much and I have no clue what I would do without her.

I am most unique because: My Imagination is what makes me most unique. Ever since I was little I have had a vibrant imagination and have used it to harvest my creativity. I love coming up with stories and reading books and transporting myself into those tales. With just a spark of your imagination you can create whatever your heart desires.

What is the one quote you live by: Don’t let the highs go to your head and the lows go to your heart.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: What I value most is my family, friends, faith, laughter, and a good Chick-fil-a sandwich. Without all of these things I would not have made it through high school.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to London, England because I am obsessed with the British. I am fascinated with the history and the architecture of the area. I would also be close enough to visit other European countries to experience all Europe has to offer.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Not many people know I love to write! Whenever we would get a writing assignment in class I always was so excited to get started. Writing gives me an outlet to show my knowledge while expressing creativity.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year in High School was my junior year. That’s when the covid restrictions were lifted and I got to do a lot of cool things. I went to Washington DC, I went to Grange Camp for the first time, I won the NCFFA State Parliamentary Procedure Contest, and my winter guard team and I won first place at the Atlantic Indoor Association Championships. My junior year was filled with so many fun memories that I will cherish forever!

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring a forever charged Kindle with all of my favorite books on it so I could lay in the sand and read. I would be forever content rereading my favorite books over and over again while basking in the sun waiting for someone to come rescue me.

