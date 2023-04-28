West Carteret High School - Maggie Davis

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Maggie Davis, and I am from Newport, North Carolina. I am eighteen years old, and I will be graduating from West Carteret High School. I live with my mom and dad, who are my biggest supporters. I would not be who I am today without them. Throughout high school, I have been involved with cheerleading, track, student government, FFA, choir, theatre, and dance. My other hobbies include hunting, photography, and anything else that gets me outdoors. After high school, I will be attending Campbell University to study pharmacy. I one day hope to be the head of a hospital pharmacy or open my own practice. I’m so thankful for all of the opportunities God has given me, and I am so excited for the new adventures he has planned next.

Plans for next year: I plan to attend Campbell University and major in pre-pharmacy.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is remaining motivated. I was accepted into Campbell in late August, so keeping up with schoolwork has been a struggle. But I always tell myself that I need to finish strong and continue to be a role model for others.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Keep going no matter how hard or stressful it gets. You know your own limits and what you can do. Always make school a priority, but remember to have fun. It all works out in the end.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was winning the Conference competition with my cheer team.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself working in a pharmacy and living the dream.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my dad. He taught me how to be strong and prepared for every situation. He has also taught me the value of hard work and dedication. He has taught me many life lessons, and I am so thankful for him.

I am most unique because: I am a versatile person. I am involved in many groups and activities focusing on different things. Being in these groups has broadened my perspectives and opened my mind to everything the world has to offer.

What is the one quote you live by: “Take those shots and keep reloading.” -Zac Brown Band

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The most important things in my life are my family, my friends, God, my extracurriculars, and any opportunities where I can be outside or help others.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, I would go to Alaska. I want to go to Alaska because I love the mountains and cold weather. I also have always wanted to experience the breathtaking wildlife and hunting opportunities there.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates still don’t know about me is that I am an avid collector of vinyl records. I love going to antique stores and searching for the perfect record. I think records are the best way to listen to music. Some of my favorites in my collection are Creedence Clearwater Revival’s greatest hits, Metallica’s Black album, the “Grease” soundtrack, and the “Urban Cowboy” soundtrack

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year was my favorite year of high school. I enjoyed it because it was my first fully normal year of high school, and I finally learned how to have fun.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I were stranded on a deserted island, I would bring my hunting knife. It is very sharp and could be used for many things like hunting, gathering materials, and starting a fire.

