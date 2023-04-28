Wayne School of Engineering - Laney Hales

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi! I am Laney Hales from Goldsboro, North Carolina. I am a senior at Wayne School of Engineering and dually enrolled at Wayne Community College. I am so lucky to have finished high school this year with an associate of science degree and a high school diploma. I am heavily involved in a local dance studio, Goldsboro School of Ballet, as well as a non-profit performance program, Goldsboro Civic Ballet, that produces two classical ballet performances each year. I will be attending the University of Chapel Hill this fall as an economics major. I am not exactly sure what my future holds; however, I am excited to see where life takes me!

School: Wayne School of Engineering

Name: Laney Hales

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan on attending the University of Chapel Hill in the fall.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is managing your time between school, applications, and scholarships; however, it is necessary and completely worth it to manage your time properly.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Take every opportunity you can and remain open-minded.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was the day I received my acceptance letter to UNC.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I hope to be working to create my own financial management business.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My dad is hands down the most influential person in my life. He has taught me the value of hard work and determination and always pushed me to become the best version of myself academically and personally.

I am most unique because: I have remained number one in my graduating class throughout high school.

What is the one quote you live by: “No matter what happens in life, be good to people. Being good to people is a wonderful legacy to leave behind.” -Taylor Swift

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My family, my friends, my education, my goals, and my passion for dancing.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world I would choose Wilmington, NC. Wilmington has everything to offer from the beach to a busy city, like I enjoy, while still remaining close to my family and friends.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Since I have been with my class for seven years now, there is not much they do not know; however, I would say that they probably do not recognize my passion and dedication to work and completion of my goals.

Which year of high school was your favorite: I would have to say my junior year was by far my favorite.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Maybe a lighter, but I really hope I never find myself stranded on a deserted island.

