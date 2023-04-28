Wayne Early/Middle College High School - Chantel Chestnutt

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Chantel Chestnutt, and I am a senior at Wayne Early Middle College in Goldsboro, NC. Since I was young, I’ve always had a passion for history which grew into an interest in politics as I got into high school. These interests led me to law and education and two possible career paths. After graduating this year, I will have my associate’s degree, and I plan to attend North Carolina Central University to become a history professor or lawyer. In my free time, I love to paint and do puzzles. I believe my best attribute is my dependability and creativity.

Plans for next year: I plan to attend North Carolina Central University as a Cheatham-White Scholar and a history major.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior was applying for scholarships. There were several extensive essays I had to write, and it can be very discouraging when you get denials, but you have to keep going and not take it to heart.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: I advise underclassmen to start looking at colleges they are interested in applying to now. I didn’t really start looking until the summer before my senior year, and by the time I got to the beginning of senior year, I was scrambling to apply to colleges and essays while trying to balance school work.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was the times when my friends and I were able to hang out, which doesn’t happen very often due to our conflicting schedules.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I see myself as either a history professor at a college or a lawyer. However, I think ill be living in a city bigger than the one I’m in now, like Raleigh or Charlotte.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: I have two parents in my life who have been key instruments in molding who I am today, so it would be impossible for me just to choose one. They have supported me in any endeavor I decide to make and are there to pick me up when I’m down.

I am most unique because: I am unique because I am the only me in this world.

What is the one quote you live by: The only limit to the height of your achievement is the reach

of your dreams and your willingness to work hard for them. -Michelle Obama

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My family, friends, future, school, and mental health are most important to me right now.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, it would be to Canada because the environment and scenery are fascinating to me.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing I don’t think a lot of my classmates know about me is that I love movies, TV shows, and books that have any supernatural or historical fiction element.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year of high school was my favorite because I had more freedom around campus that I didn’t have as an underclassman but less stress than I do as a senior now.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take any kind of boat which would give me a chance to get off the island.

