Wayne Christian School - Emmalyn Bauer

Hey there! My name is Emmalyn Bauer, but my friends call me Emma. I am a current Senior at Wayne Christian School. I am the middle child (and only girl) of 4 kids. I love singing, writing, helping others, spending time with my family, and I LOVE JESUS! I attend Goldsboro Worship Center for Church and I absolutely love it (if you want to come try it out one Sunday, please do!!). After high school, I plan on attending Wayne Community College. I’m not quite sure what I want to do after High School; however, I am positive that in whatever I do, I want to serve the Lord and serve people with love and kindness. My life’s greatest passion and my heart’s biggest desire is Jesus. If no one knows anything else about me, I want them to know that I am madly in love with the Lord. Thank you so much for reading and learning more about me!

Plans for next year: I am planning on attending Wayne community and getting my associates degree! I then plan on pursuing ministry.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: probably having so much freedom and still having to implement responsibility! It’s been great though, because it has taught me accountability in my actions.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: don’t rush it! I have always been looking ahead to senior year, now that I am here, it’s a lot to take in. Just enjoy it!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: probably how chill it has been.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself (hopefully) married with a family, pursuing ministry and pursuing the Lord.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: probably my parents. My mom and dad are both so hard working, so it has set up a good foundation in my life

I am most unique because: this is not unique, but I love others passionately. I want to see others succeed, and it brings me joy when I see it happen.

What is the one quote you live by: “it is better to light a candle than to curse the darkness.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: my relationship with Jesus, my relationship with family/friends, practicing being present in every moment, being kind, and spontaneity.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would stay where I am at, because all the people I love are around me.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: that I love writing.

Which year of high school was your favorite: I really enjoyed freshman year, because it was a new era of life. Looking back on it, there was a lot of good memories and a lot of challenging times that made me who I am.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: my bible :) (I’d also bring a flare gun, just in case someone passes by lol)

