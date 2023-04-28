Washington High School - Chyna Harvey

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Chyna Harvey, and I live in Washington, North Carolina. I am excited to be attending East Carolina University in the fall to pursue a degree in Nursing. I am a very active student at Washington High School as I am a member of Student Government Association, FFA, Project Unify and a captain of the cheerleading team. I will also be graduating high school as a Certified Nursing Assistant. Outside of school I enjoy being with friends and competing with my cheer team.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Figuring out your post graduation plans like what college to attend.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Make good grades, participate in after school activities and apply for scholarships.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Winning 1st place at the state cheer competition.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Being a successful labor and delivery nurse, living in a nice house. Being able to travel lots.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My nursing fundamentals teacher, because she talks about going through nursing school all while being a mother.

I am most unique because: I have never broken a bone.

What is the one quote you live by: “You miss 100% of the shots you don’t take.” Wayne Gretzky

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, family, health, money, and memories.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I’d move to Paris, because of the food and beautiful scenery.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I don’t like tomatoes

Which year of high school was your favorite: Freshman year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I’d bring a tent so that I can have some sort of shelter and a place to sleep.

