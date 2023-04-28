Washington County High School - Ximena Ramirez-Hernandez

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Ximena Ramirez-Hernandez. I am 17 years old, and I am a graduating senior at Washington County High School. I am a first generation American citizen born to a hard working hispanic woman who has done everything she can in order for me to have the best life. Here at Washington County high school I was enrolled in the JROTC program. I joined this program my freshmen year and did it up to my senior year. I started off as a cadet private and kept ranking up and during my junior year I became the Battalion Commander and this was one of my greatest accomplishments because this position is normally given to a senior enrolled in the program. I still hold this position as a senior. During my time participating in the JROTC program I have learned many skills that will help me keep succeeding and being the best I can be in life. After I graduate from high school I plan to enlist in the army as a 68C which is a practical nursing specialist. While in the army I plan on still taking college courses. I am beyond excited to see what this new journey has in store for me.

Plans for next year: The upcoming year I plan on enlisting in the army. I plan to enlist in the army as a 68C which is a practical nursing specialist.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior I would say would be applying to colleges, scholarships, and keeping track of important days.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: I advise underclassmen to make a habit of managing their time and minimizing procrastination as much as possible because habits like that will definitely facilitate senior year. If you are an underclassmen and you get offered to enroll in dual enrollment, take that opportunity because you will be able to graduate high school with a good amount of college credits. One last thing: school is very important, but don’t let it consume you or stress you out. There is more to life than just school so enjoy it and have fun. Find a way to balance school and your life.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been seeing all of my college acceptances because it makes me feel good about myself. It is a reward for all of my hard work throughout my four high school years.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself as a very successful person and hopefully starting my own little family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mom. I look up to her for being so loving, hardworking and strong. She has not had an easy life, she has overcome many obstacles throughout her life. My mom has taught me so much she gives me a lot of useful advice and she motivates me to keep growing and learning from my mistakes. I wouldn’t be where I am today or the person I am today without my mom. I feel truly lucky to have such an amazing person in my life.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I always seem to find ways to make others happy when they are feeling down or are having a hard time.

What is the one quote you live by: “If you believe it will work out you will see opportunities if you don’t believe it will work out you will see obstacles” -Wayne Dyer

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, Family, Friends, Education and Myself.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Part of me would want to stay here because this is where my immediate family is but part of me also wishes to go back to Mexico and be with my family over there since I haven’t seen them in a while and I want to connect more with my culture as well.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My classmates have always seen me as a very shy and quiet person so most of them still might not know that I am actually a very humorous person.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year has been my senior year because even though it has been tough it has been very rewarding. It has helped me grow and experience new things. It has been incredibly fun.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take some matches so that I can start a fire to keep warm.

