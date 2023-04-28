BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Iyanna Boston and I am excited to be graduating from Washington Early College High School in Creswell, North Carolina. I am an only child and do not own any pets. My hobbies include shopping, cooking, cleaning, and spending time with friends. Although I am sad to leave, I am super excited about my plans to further my education by going to college to obtain a Bachelor’s of Science majoring in Pre-Med Biology. After this I plan on going to Med School to become an OB/GYN, I also plan on going back to school to get my master’s and PhD.

Washington County Early College High School - Iyanna Boston

School: Washington County Early College High School

Name: Iyanna Boston

Age: 18

Plans for next year: To go to college and obtain a Bachelor of Science majoring in Pre- Med Biology.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Finding the motivation to finish the year off strong and not getting lazy.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Enjoy every moment of high school, it goes by too fast!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Preparing for the next chapter of my life and closing out the milestones of this last chapter.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I see myself as a successful OB/GYN with my own clinic helping female patients and reforming the healthcare system.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mother. She has made me into the person I am today. My determination, willpower, and drive have come from her teaching and telling me that there are no limits in life and to what I can do. I can do anything I put my mind to with hard work and dedication.

I am most unique because: I have a bright personality that draws others to me. I get along well with others, and I am a kind-hearted person and others look to me for advice and friendship.

What is the one quote you live by: " Dream with ambition, Lead with conviction and see yourselves in a way that others may not, simply because they’ve never seen it before. But know that we will applaud you every step of the way.” ~ Kamala Devi Harris

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, my achievements, happiness, my future, and peace.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Barcelona, because I have visited there recently and the culture, food, architecture, history and scenery are amazing.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I am always cheering for them to be successful, wherever life takes us after high school. They can always count on me to be there for them.

Which year of high school was your favorite: I have two favorite years of high school: 9th and 12th.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A boat.

