Washington celebrates first home built in revitalization program
Updated: 34 minutes ago
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Today the Washington Housing Authority will host a ribbon cutting for the first house built as a part of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program.
The board of the Washington Housing Authority has partnered with the City of Washington to develop the program.
The partnership allows low to moderate-income families the ability to purchase affordable homes in the Beaufort area.
The event takes place at 703 Gladden Street at noon.
Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.