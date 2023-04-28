Washington celebrates first home built in revitalization program

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Today the Washington Housing Authority will host a ribbon cutting for the first house built as a part of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

The board of the Washington Housing Authority has partnered with the City of Washington to develop the program.

The partnership allows low to moderate-income families the ability to purchase affordable homes in the Beaufort area.

The event takes place at 703 Gladden Street at noon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.