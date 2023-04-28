Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Washington celebrates first home built in revitalization program

ribbon cutting generic
ribbon cutting generic(Pixabay)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, N.C. (WITN) -Today the Washington Housing Authority will host a ribbon cutting for the first house built as a part of the Neighborhood Revitalization Program.

The board of the Washington Housing Authority has partnered with the City of Washington to develop the program.

The partnership allows low to moderate-income families the ability to purchase affordable homes in the Beaufort area.

The event takes place at 703 Gladden Street at noon.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Paul Woody
Greenville police seize 23,320 bags of heroin
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
Derrick Bonner
Detention officer fired after arrest
Tyquan Holloman was shot in the head last Wednesday at his home in Ahoksie. His family says...
Ahoskie family identifies 13-year-old shooting victim

Latest News

Jim Howard: WITN Meteorologist
Jim’s First Alert Forecast: Wet Friday and Sunday; Saturday looking great
Source: Military Child of the Year website
Jacksonville celebrating military child of the year semifinalists
Meeting addresses concern over Great Lakes Fire
Meeting addresses Great Lakes Fire concerns
NCEL 04-27-2023
NCEL 04-27-2023