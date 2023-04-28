Wallace-Rose Hill High School - Wilmer Reyes-Rosales

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Wilmer Reyes-Rosales. I am an eighteen-year-old graduating from Wallace Rose Hill High School. I am my father’s first child and my mother’s third child. I have five siblings in total. I am a proud first-generation Honduran American since both of my parents were born in Honduras. I have experienced challenging events throughout my life, but I always find a way to overcome any obstacle that crosses my path. I was born in Kenansville in Duplin County. While my county may be small and lacking some resources, it has provided me with the love and support for me to accomplish my goals and reach for the stars. I’m lucky enough to have an arts program at my school so I use that as an outlet to express my feelings. I will either be painting, singing, or acting to improve my skills. Choir is one of my favorite classes. I also have the best instructors and classmates. My mother’s side of the family has many health concerns that have helped me discover that I want a career in medicine to diagnose individuals and make them feel better. I am honestly looking forward to breaking down communication barriers between my non-English speaking patients. I had the honor of being accepted into Harvard University, so I will most likely major in sociology and minor in global health and health policy. I will then pursue my medical studies. I am honored and thankful to be chosen to represent my school, Duplin County, and my family.

Plans for next year: I will most likely attend Harvard University and major in sociology and minor in global health and health policy. At Harvard, I intend to set an example for first-generation low-income students. I hope to gain some premedical, clinical, and research experiences before medical school.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Finding time to manage every assignment and college/scholarship application while maintaining a social life Time management is very important in your senior year because there are so many things that must be done to ensure a smooth transition from high school into your future endeavors.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Always try to be the best possible version of yourself. Those who truly like you will eventually approach you. Just be authentic and follow your passion. Never hide who you are for the pleasure of others because they will not be in your life forever. Live, laugh and love!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Hanging out with my friends, teachers, family, and advisors. I enjoyed going on trips for the show choir and having my family smile at me from across the stage. Everyone provided me with different perspectives about the world that will make me a wise and well-rounded individual. I make the most of the time that I have left with them before I enter the real world.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I will be completing my family medicine residency and probably moving back to my rural county or another rural county. I will be encouraging more marginalized people to pursue higher education and advocating for what they believe in.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mother, because she has taught me that with God, anything is possible. We lost my father at an early age, which brought many economical and psychological struggles for me and my family, but my mother still persevered to help her family get to where we are today. Everything we went through was a test to make sure we were willing to work for what we wanted in life.

I am most unique because: I will always be seen smiling. Smiles resonate with how I feel most of the time, and they match my character. Smiles make the world a brighter and more enjoyable place.

What is the one quote you live by: “¡Si se puede!” is meaningful to me because it helps me push forward. My ancestors left their homes so that I could have better opportunities, so I must take advantage of them to reach success. Anything is possible if I believe in myself.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My loved ones, music, the pursuit of happiness, dreams, and God.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would probably move to Paris because I admire the Eiffel Tower’s architecture. It also seems like a perfect place for me to learn about France’s language, history, and culture.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I am an overthinker with a great memory. I will think about an interaction for hours and run different scenarios through my head a million times.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year was my favorite year of high school because it was the year I tried to reimburse myself at my school after COVID-19. I got more involved in choir, BETA Club, HOSA, Student Government, Drama Club, the Health Science Academy, and other student organizations. I jumped outside of my bubble and was able to start making enjoyable high school memories.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take a digital camera because I would want to capture my memories, even during stressful times, to compare them to the best moments in my life.

