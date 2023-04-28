BIOGRAPHY:

Hello, my name is Lucas Cutler and I am a senior at Unity Christian Academy in Chocowinity. As much as I am going to miss high school, I am excited to see what my future holds. I am the youngest of six children, and have three brothers and two sisters. Along with my siblings, I have three dogs, Frank, Govie, and Lucy, and one cat, Ruby. I love everything about sports, and play football, basketball, and baseball. Outside of sports, I enjoy playing chess, hanging out with my friends, and just spending time outside. Thank you to everyone that has supported me and helped me along this journey, and blessings to the ones coming behind me!

Unity Christian School - Lucas Cutler

School: Unity Christian Academy

Name: Lucas Cutler

Age: 18

Plans for next year: As of right now, I am undecided on my major, but I plan on attending either Mid-Atlantic Christian University or Liberty University.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Juggling all my responsibilities

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t stress too much, be diligent, but enjoy it while it lasts.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: I had a winning record in every sport I played

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I will be married with a family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom. She is a God-centered woman and wants the best for me. She shows me how to resemble Jesus and how to treat others.

I am most unique because: I do not judge others based on someone else’s opinion.

What is the one quote you live by: “Your reputation is what others think of you; your character is what you truly are”- John Wooden

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, family, friends, sports, and school

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Florida because of the good weather, beaches, and no income tax. (and manatees)

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I walk and talk in my sleep

Which year of high school was your favorite: My senior year has been fantastic so far. Other than this year, probably my tenth grade year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: An ax so I can make a boat and row away.

