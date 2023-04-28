Unchanged since Monday, Great Lakes Fire could burn until June

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - The Great Lakes Fire burning in Croatan National Forest, which has not changed statistically since Monday, could be burning for several weeks.

The U.S. Forest Service told those attending a public information meeting on Tuesday in New Bern that the Great Lakes Fire could burn until mid-June.

According to the Forest Service, the fire started last Wednesday and grew very slowly to 7000 acres by Friday morning before exploding to its current size by Friday night when the Forest Service says that dry conditions and winds contributed to the rapid growth at the time.

By Monday, the Forest Service said the fire was at 32,400 acres and 30% contained, where they say it still remains as of Friday afternoon. The size of the fire is just over 50 square miles, slightly larger than the city of Jacksonville.

The black lines show containment areas for the fire. (U.S. Forest Service)

At the Friday morning firefighter briefing, National Weather Service meteorologist Scott Kennedy said he was disappointed by the amount of rain over the fire Thursday. “We need a lot more rain to saturate the fire that is burning underground,” Kennedy said.

Today a strong low-pressure system may impact the area with isolated showers and thunderstorms. Rainfall is expected to amount to 1-1.5″ by tonight. The relative humidity is expected to be 65-70% with light winds and gusts up to 20 mph from the southeast direction.

Another strong front is expected to impact the area on Sunday, but the fire’s behavior is not expected to change due to the weather. Drier and windier weather is expected Monday through the middle of next week.

The Forest Service has said that they believe the fire is man-made and its cause is still under investigation. No structures are currently being threatened by the fire.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.