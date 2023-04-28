Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

U-Haul truck found on its back in Lenoir County

U-Haul box truck standing straight up on the side of the road after accident.
U-Haul box truck standing straight up on the side of the road after accident.(North Lenoir County Fire)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 8:33 AM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Early Friday morning authorities in the east responded to an accident and found one of the vehicles in a strange position.

North Lenoir Fire Rescue crews found a U-haul box truck standing straight up and the sedan it’s towing behind it.

According to the post on Facebook, the fire rescue department was called to an accident on Highway 70 near Harold Sutton Road early this morning around 2:10 a.m.

North Lenoir Fire Rescue says the driver was helped in exiting the truck and there were no injuries.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Paul Woody
Greenville police seize 23,320 bags of heroin
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
Derrick Bonner
Detention officer fired after arrest
Tyquan Holloman was shot in the head last Wednesday at his home in Ahoksie. His family says...
Ahoskie family identifies 13-year-old shooting victim

Latest News

Jacksonville celebrating military child of the year semifinalists
Matthew Mobley East Duplin High
East Duplin High School - Matthew Mobley
Carteret Clinic for Adolescents and Children on fire.
Burglary alarm exposes fire at a Carteret County clinic
Wilson Christian Academy - Kate Hoskins
Wilson Christian Academy - Kate Hoskins
CITI High School - Henry Barrios
CITI High School - Henry Barrios