Two charged with trying to smuggle drugs into Lenoir County Jail

Ervin Waters Eboni Bridges
Ervin Waters Eboni Bridges
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 10:08 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) - Lenoir County deputies say they have uncovered a scheme to smuggle drugs into the Lenoir County Jail.

According to deputies, members of the jail staff told them they had found some information about a scheme to smuggle drugs into the jail on April 21st.

After looking into the information the jail staff had given them, deputies said they found that Ervin Waters, who is an inmate in the jail, was working with Eboni Bridges of Rocky Mount to try to sneak drugs into the jail.

According to deputies, Waters was charged with felony conspiracy to possess a controlled substance at a prison or local confinement facility he was served the warrant in the jail and received a secured bond.

Deputies say they have taken out warrants for Bridges, who will be charged with felony charges of conspiracy to possess a controlled substance at a prison or local confinement facility, and providing contraband to an inmate once the warrants are served.

“I would like to commend the detention staff — along with the Narcotics Unit — for their outstanding work,” Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers said. “The awareness and attention to detail of the detention employee led to an investigation and charges for these individuals.”

