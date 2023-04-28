Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

Two arrested on meth charges in Morehead City

Sara Grant, Marcel Lesesne
Sara Grant, Marcel Lesesne(Morehead City police)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 4:43 PM EDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest in Morehead City sent two people to jail on multiple drug charges.

Morehead City Police say that they arrested 35-year-old Marcel Lesesne and 38-year-old Sara Grant, both of Newport on April 24th after investigating the two for selling drugs.

According to police, they seized 118 grams of methamphetamine, a car, and money during the arrest.

Police say that the two both were charged with trafficking methamphetamine by sale, trafficking methamphetamine by delivery, two counts each of trafficking methamphetamine by possession, two counts each of trafficking methamphetamine by manufacturing, two counts each of trafficking methamphetamine by transporting, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, and maintaining a vehicle for the sale and storage of a controlled substance.

Lesesne and Grant are in the Carteret County Jail being held with a $500,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Paul Woody
Greenville police seize 23,320 bags of heroin
Derrick Bonner
Detention officer fired after arrest
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
FOREST SERVICE: Croatan fire suspected of being caused by people

Latest News

Homicide investigation generic
Farmville teen shot to death in Edgecombe County
North Carolina redistricting map
State Supreme Court says partisan gerrymandering is legal
Crystal Coast Shellebration
North Carolina Shell Show to return to Crystal Coast
This photo was taken on April 21st.
Unchanged since Monday, Great Lakes Fire could burn until June