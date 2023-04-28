Two arrested on meth charges in Morehead City

MOREHEAD CITY, N.C. (WITN) - An arrest in Morehead City sent two people to jail on multiple drug charges.

Morehead City Police say that they arrested 35-year-old Marcel Lesesne and 38-year-old Sara Grant, both of Newport on April 24th after investigating the two for selling drugs.

According to police, they seized 118 grams of methamphetamine, a car, and money during the arrest.

Police say that the two both were charged with trafficking methamphetamine by sale, trafficking methamphetamine by delivery, two counts each of trafficking methamphetamine by possession, two counts each of trafficking methamphetamine by manufacturing, two counts each of trafficking methamphetamine by transporting, conspiring to traffic methamphetamine, and maintaining a vehicle for the sale and storage of a controlled substance.

Lesesne and Grant are in the Carteret County Jail being held with a $500,000 secured bond.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.