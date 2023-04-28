Trinity Christian School - Joshua Murillo

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Joshua Murillo and I am a Senior at Trinity Christian School where I have attended since K4. I attend Unity Church. I live with my mom, our incredibly spoiled boxer bulldog, black lab, and cat. Playing basketball is one of my favorite things. I have played in some form since elementary school; I played on Trinity’s JV and Varsity basketball teams and was captain of this year’s varsity team. I also spent much of my time in Cub and Boy Scouts, earning the rank of Eagle Scout in 2020. I plan to attend ECU in the fall and study exercise science. Fitness and exercise are passions of mine and I plan to use my love of these things to help others feel better and live better. As I look to close one chapter of my life and begin another, I am drawn to Jeremiah 29:11: “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.”

Joshua Murillo Trinity Christian School

School: Trinity Christian School

Name: Joshua Murillo

Age: 17

Plans for next year: Pursue a major in exercise science at ECU

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging tasks as a senior are applying to colleges and applying for scholarships.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice to underclassmen would be to enjoy high school and not wish any of it away. Enjoy playing sports and enjoy extracurriculars. You’ll make memories that will last a lifetime.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Hitting a buzzer-beater from over half-court to win the game for my team.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself working as an athletic trainer and working my way to owning my own gym. I see myself being married and hopefully having a family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom is the most influential person in my life. My mom is my best friend. My mom does everything she can for me. I know she would sacrifice anything if it would help me. She’s taught me so many life lessons. She’s taught me to be responsible, how to treat people, and how to work hard in everything I do. She supports me unconditionally and she makes it clear that she loves me more than anything.

I am most unique because: I’m very particular about my room. Everything has to be in its place. All of my clothes have to be folded the same exact way and everything has to be hung the same way. I tend to clean my room almost every day.

What is the one quote you live by: Don’t limit yourself. Many people limit themselves to what they think they can do. You can go as far as your mind lets you. What you believe, remember, you can achieve. - Mary Kay Ash

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The five things I value most in my life are my relationship with God, my family, my physical health, my mental health, and the meaningful relationships I have in my life.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Queensland, Australia. I would love to live near the Great Barrier Reef and be able to explore it regularly, but I would also enjoy being close to a big city.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I enjoy chores. I enjoy cleaning the house, washing clothes, and washing dishes.

Which year of high school was your favorite: freshman year was my favorite year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring a bag of Reese’s cups with me.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.