Terra Ceia Christian School - Hayden Bowen

WITN Class of 2023
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIOGRAPHY:

Hi, my name is Hayden Bowen and I am the youngest of three siblings. My family has a black lab named Macy. I have attended Terra Ceia Christian School since kindergarten. While my time there has been great, I am excited to finally be graduating. Although I have played basketball, baseball, and soccer, basketball has always been my favorite hobby. I also love to spend time at Lake Phelps with my friends and family during the summer. I feel that some of my best attributes are integrity, honesty, and being a hard worker. I plan to attend college to receive a bachelor’s degree in mechanical engineering and I am excited to see what this next chapter in my life brings.

School: Terra Ceia Christian School

Name: Hayden Bowen

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I plan to attend the college I choose and work hard to achieve good grades while hopefully being able to work a part-time job.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Having to balance school, college classes, sports and let’s not forget, filling out college and scholarship applications.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Always try your best in everything you do.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: My last home basketball game as a senior.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself working at a great job making good money and potentially having a family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My dad, because he is willing to do anything that someone asks him to do and he is an extremely hard worker who can pretty much fix anything.

I am most unique because: I have been blessed with the ability to be a pitcher and a catcher in baseball. I pitched most of my high school career, but ultimately, I found out I had a bigger passion for catching.

What is the one quote you live by: “Be the best version of yourself in anything you do. You don’t have to live someone else’s story” -Stephen Curry

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, family, cousins, friends, and sports.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would choose to live in south Florida because I like the warm weather year-round and the blue water that makes up their beautiful beaches.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: It’s kind of a running joke, but I once beheaded a snowman with a golf club when I was four years old.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My junior year because I feel like I had more time to hang with my friends.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring water because it is the most necessary thing for survival.

