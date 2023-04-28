Tarboro High School - Kara Craddock

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Kara Craddock and I am a student at Tarboro High School in Edgecombe County North Carolina. I have two amazing parents who both work within the school system here in Edgecombe County. I also have 3 siblings, my sister, Kayla, and two brothers, Cole and Clay. More recently added to the family, I have a hedgehog named Enzo. After begging my parents for a hedgehog for years, I was able to get one almost a year ago now! As of right now, my main hobby is working out. I thoroughly enjoy waking up in the morning, going to the gym, and constantly learning new exercises and general knowledge about working out. I find it to be a great stress reliever. After graduation, I plan on attending NC State University to major in Computer Science Engineering. I am incredibly excited to go to college, make new friends, and develop the skills needed to be successful In my job!

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Managing assignments for current classes along with trying to create plans for after graduation.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Devote time to figuring out who you are so that you have a strong foundation of self-understanding before facing the world’s assumptions of who you are.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Getting accepted into colleges!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself with a job I love that allows me to help people and a lifestyle that makes me happy.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my Dad. Growing up, my Dad has shown me what unconditional love looks and feels like. Through his past experiences, he is able to guide me through my own, allowing me to learn as I go. It is without fail, every day, that I am reminded of how blessed I am to have him as one of my amazing parents.

I am most unique because: I will do anything I can to help the people I care about.

What is the one quote you live by: “If you do what you’ve always done, you’ll get what you’ve always gotten.” -Tony Robbins

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My happiness, health, friends, family, and faith.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, it would be Hawaii because I love the environment, the food, the culture, and the people who inhabit that island.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I enjoy baking in my free time.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My Freshman year of high school was my favorite.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A boat with paddles - there has got to be land with people somewhere.

