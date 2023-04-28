BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Lance Woods, and I attend Tar River Academy in Rocky Mount, NC. I have four older brothers and one older sister up in New York. I have a white fluffy dog. My hobbies include playing basketball and football. One of my favorite things to do is playing video games. I currently work at Subway and enjoy helping people. My best attribute is my positive attitude. I plan on attending college and I want to make money to invest in the market.

Tar River Academy - Lancelot Woods

School: Tar River Academy

Name: Lancelot Woods

Age: I am 18 years old

Plans for next year: My plan for next year is to go to college or go to the military

What is the most challenging task as a senior: One of the most challenging things I have experienced as a senior is to stay focused on the school work in the present moment when the future is the focus.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: The advice I have for underclassmen is to stay focused and make sure to do your best because every credit counts and goes towards your GPA which affects your future plans.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: When I was selected to be a Marshall at the December 2022 graduation.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I would like to be rich and famous, but I would really like to be someone who can motivate people like me to get it done and achieve their goal in life.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My grandma is the most influential person in my life because she taught me when times get hard and you are down, you never give up and always keep pushing forward. When I wasn’t on a straight path she stood by me and helped me get back on track.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I found myself going down the wrong path in New York so my mother moved me to North Carolina so I could turn my life around and become a better me.

What is the one quote you live by: “Everybody gonna eat. Everybody’s gonna get this money. Everybody can be happy.” from the movie, Ace Paid in Full

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: 1. Loyalty 2. Honesty 3. Money 4. Family 5. Love

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, I would want to move to Chicago because it is cold and I love the cold and I like to dress up in the winter time.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: They don’t know that I wanted to be a marine biologist .

Which year of high school was your favorite: My 11th grade year was the best because it was fun and I met a lot of people that I never knew before and they are fun to be around.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take a jug of gasoline because I could use it to make fresh water, firewood and to cook .

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.