Swansboro High School - Thomas Barnett

My Name is Thomas James Barnett and I have three other family members I live with in my household. I live with my mother, Robin, my father, James, and my sister, Katherine. We also have 3 dogs, all beagles, their names are Tractor, Trailer, and Darla. Throughout my entire high school career, I have attended Swansboro high school. Some of my favorite hobbies include Model building, fly fishing, and fencing. I originally lived in Ohio before I moved to North Carolina during my freshman year. When we moved, I had to pursue other hobbies other than fencing as there were no local clubs to partake in. I am also a member of many of our schools’ clubs such as Robotics, The National Honor Society, National Technical Honor Society, Mu Alpha Theta, and Rho Kappa. I will hopefully be attending Texas A and M as an Aggie and a Cadet next year to pursue a degree in Aerospace Engineering.

Plans for next year: Next year I hope to be attending Texas A and M as a fighting Aggie in the Corp of Cadets Program. I am planning on taking general engineering courses so that my junior year I can enter the Aerospace engineering program.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: I feel the most challenging task as a senior is time management. Balancing between school extra-curricular activities, and college applications and scholarships can be difficult.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: The advice I would give to my underclass is to continue working hard in school as individuals and schools will notice your efforts.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: I feel the highlight of my senior year so far was being able to spend time with all my good friends in and outside of class. One day in particular my group of friends and I had been working on building model rockets. When we launched them, I had a great time watching them go up and then slowly return to earth when their parachutes deployed.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I see myself working for a highly advanced engineering company that strives to improve the world we live in. I would also like to see myself working on the next generation of space and aircraft so that humanity can reach greater heights.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: I feel the most influential person in my life was my middle school Stem teacher Mr. Arend. He was the first person to introduce me to the field of engineering and inspired me to follow the path in high school to achieve a career as an engineer. Sadly, during my time in middle school, he passed away and it was hard for me to recover from that loss.

I am most unique because: I am most unique as I am not afraid to be myself. I like to wear funny or cool outfits that many people would stray away from. One such example was when I dressed up as an individual from the 1700s on George Washington’s birthday.

What is the one quote you live by: Quote you live by “There are but two powers in the world, the sword and the mind. In the long run the sword is always beaten by the mind” (Napolean).

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The five things I value most in my life are God, family, friends, school, and Perseverance. I am a very religious person as I pray every night and work hard as if for the Lord. I Value my family and friends as they are the most supportive people in my life. They have been by my side every step I have taken during my high school career. I would attribute a large portion of my success to my family and friends as without them I would have lacked the motivation for my achievements. I believe school is also important as Sir Francis Bacon said, “knowledge itself is power”. Perseverance and hard work go hand in hand, with a combination of both your abilities are unstoppable.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, I would move to a secluded area of the Great Smokey Mountains as I love nature and fly fishing and when I visited the Great Smokey Mountains, I seen some of the most beautiful fishing streams that twisted in and out of the mountains. The water there was crystal clear, and you could see all the fish swimming around.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates still don’t know about me is that before I moved to North Carolina I was an avid fencer and would regularly attend club meetings to increase my proficiency in the sport. I felt the sport was super fun and rewarding as you would continue to get better with each day and your one-on-one matches showed that.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year in high school so far has been my sophomore year as I took my first AP course, which was European history. Quite a few of my friends were in the classroom and history has always been one of my favorite topics. My teacher in that class, Mr. Justice ensured the class was extremely enjoyable and thought provoking. I learned a lot in that class and enjoyed learning it.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I could bring only one idem on a desert island I would bring a bow as I love archery. I have gone quite a few times to local archery ranges to hone in on my skills. I have never gone bow fishing before, but it is something that I would really like to try and there is no better time to try it than on an island surrounded by water.

