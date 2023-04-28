Advertise With Us
Web Cams
Contests
What's On
Subscribe

State Supreme Court says partisan gerrymandering is legal

North Carolina redistricting map
North Carolina redistricting map(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) - In massive victories for Republicans, North Carolina’s state Supreme Court on Friday threw out previous rulings that had declared illegal both redistricting maps for excessive partisanship and a photo voter identification law for being infected with racial bias.

The new edition of the court, which became a Republican majority this year following the election of two GOP justices, ruled after taking the unusual step of revisiting opinions made in December by the court’s previous iteration, when Democrats held a 4-3 seat advantage. The court held rehearings in March.

The 5-2 decisions likely to mean that a photo ID mandate approved by the GOP-controlled legislature in late 2018 will be enforced for the 2024 elections. Legislators also should have greater latitude in drawing legislative seat boundaries for the next decade that will reinforce their General Assembly majorities and assist them in winning more seats within the state’s congressional delegation.

Previous redistricting rulings in early 2022 had led to a congressional map that resulted in Democrats winning seven of the state’s 14 seats.

The court on Friday also overturned a trial court decision on when the voting rights of convicted felons can be restored. That means potentially tens of thousands of people convicted of felonies will have to keep waiting to completed their probation or parole or pay their fines to qualify to vote again.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Desmond Sloan
Man found shot to death in SUV identified
Paul Woody
Greenville police seize 23,320 bags of heroin
Police say it happened around 12:30 a.m. Wednesday.
ARM WRESTLE: Greenville police looking for this woman
Derrick Bonner
Detention officer fired after arrest
Tyquan Holloman was shot in the head last Wednesday at his home in Ahoksie. His family says...
Ahoskie family identifies 13-year-old shooting victim

Latest News

Michele Lamping, N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores aquarist, holds one of the four green sea...
Pine Knoll Shores aquarium releases rehabilitated sea turtles
Fur Baby Friday: Rosalind
Fur Baby Friday: Meet Rosalind
The Marks and Taylor Scholar for 2023, Kadiatou Diawara accepts her certificate from...
Historical Society presents scholarships to high school senior
A 19-year-old girl was stabbed to death Monday night in Wilson.
Moore County school on modified lockdown after student stabbed