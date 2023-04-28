Advertise With Us
Spring Creek High School - Allison Taylor

WITN Class of 2023
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 13 minutes ago
BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Allison Taylor I am a graduating senior at Spring Creek high school. I am the daughter of Penelope Taylor I have two sisters Tiffany and Elizabeth. I have two cats Fluffy and Luan. I plan on graduating from spring creek high school and getting an associate’s degree in science at Wayne community college. After I graduate I plan on becoming a veterinarian technician. My hobbies include sewing, designing, sticker making, jewelry making, and button making.

School: Spring Creek High School

Name: Allison Taylor

Age: 18

Plans for next year: To go finish my associate in science at Wayne Community College.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: time management

What advice do you have for underclassmen: stay on top of your school work and be nice to your teacher.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: graduation

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself as a veterinary technician living with many animals.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: my mom because she has always supported me in whatever I do.

I am most unique because: of my creative style

What is the one quote you live by: “The only way to get what you want in this world is through hard work.” — Tiana from princess and the frog

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, family, friends, animals, and crafting.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Hawaii because that is where my sister Tiffany lives.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: no one knows that I make jewelry.

Which year of high school was your favorite: senior year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring my crafting kit because it has everything I could possibly need.

