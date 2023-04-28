BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Delta Cole. I attend Southside High School and Beaufort County Community College. I will graduate from BCCC with my Associate of Arts and Associate of Sciences in May and Southside in June. I have a brother, a sister, and an amazing dog (her name is Rebel). I will complete my Associate of Arts degree, my Associate of Science degree, and my high school degree in a couple of months. I work two jobs. I am a swim coach for a local club swim team and an intern for an engineering firm. I am in Math Club and Beta Club at Southside. At BCCC, I am in Student Government, Student Appeals, Gamma Beta Phi Society, and Environmental Alliance. Outside of school, I enjoy competitive swimming, reading, and taking my dog on walks. Next year, I will attend NC State and major in civil engineering.

Southside High School - Delta Cole

School: Southside High School

Name: Delta Cole

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I will attend NC State University and major in Civil Engineering

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Balancing my internship, school, sports, clubs, jobs, volunteering, college applications, and scholarship applications.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Learn time management skills early and spend your free time away from social media.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: After a twelve-year swimming career, I swam the last race of my life at the NCHSAA State Championship Finals in February. I swam a personal best time.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself being a successful Professional (civil) Engineer working and living somewhere in eastern North Carolina. I will also have at least two dogs.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My swim coach, Scott Pake. He has always pushed me to be the best I can be, whether it’s in sports, school, or my swim coaching job.

I am most unique because: of my name.

What is the one quote you live by: “The world is not in your books and maps. It is out there.” -Gandalf the Grey

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My dog, family, friends, the outdoors, and sleep

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to a small Norwegian town and have a small cottage and a big yard. The scenery is beautiful and there are plenty of places around to travel to.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I met Guy Fieri in the middle of a desert by accident once.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Freshman year! Pre-Covid, of course.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: My grandad. He can fix anything and solve any problem.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.