Southern Nash High School - Mercedes Ledbetter

WITN Class of 2023
Southern Nash High School - Mercedes Ledbetter
Southern Nash High School - Mercedes Ledbetter(WITN)
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIOGRAPHY:

Hello! My name is Mercedes Ledbetter and I am an avid ag student and church member. I have a younger sister named Sam and a younger brother named Ridge. My parents both own their own businesses and my dad is also a teacher. I go to Southern Nash High School in the small town of Bailey. I am in FFA, FCA, and Beta club. I play the bass on my church praise team, I play golf, and I do archery every once in a while. I plan on going to North Carolina State University to major in agriculture education and minor in horticulture because I want to be an agriculture teacher.

Southern Nash High School - Mercedes Ledbetter

School: Southern Nash High School

Name: Mercedes Ledbetter

Age: 17

Plans for next year: My plans for next year are to attend North Carolina State University, and major in agriculture education.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: I have found that the most challenging task for me as a senior this year is keeping track of all of the things I need to prepare for college, mainly scholarships. I recommend finding a way to stay organized or you will definitely forget something.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My biggest piece of advice for underclassmen is to take some CTE classes and to join clubs, and to maybe even play a sport. You will really regret it if you do not get involved. Personally I took most of the agriculture classes and joined FFA. (Highly recommend).

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been serving as our chapter’s FFA President.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I hope to be teaching Agriculture in a small town high school. However you can never change the plans God has for you.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life has been my Dad. He is always willing to help other people, he is funny, and he is the smartest guy I know.

I am most unique because: I am very hardworking and I don’t care about what others think of me.

What is the one quote you live by: “Love your family, work super hard, live your passion.” — Gary Vaynerchuk

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The 5 things that I value the most in my life are: my relationship with God, my family, my education, agriculture, and books.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere it would be to a small town in the mountains somewhere. A secluded place where I could have a lot of land with a creek and woods.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates may not know about me is that I am a really bad dancer/singer. My family always complains when I attempt either of the two.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school has been 12th grade because I am more involved in clubs and I have been able to see my future take shape.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I could bring any item to a deserted island it would be flint because the most important thing in order to survive is to be able to make a fire for warmth, cooking, and protection.

