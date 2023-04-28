South Lenoir High School - David Phillippe

BIOGRAPHY:

Hello Eastern North Carolina! My name is David Phillippe. I am a senior from South Lenoir High School, an Eagle Scout of Troop 41, and a dually enrolled student at Lenoir Community College. I will also be graduating with my Associate in Arts degree in May from LCC. I have a loving mother and father, Leigh and Patrick Phillippe, and a brother, Benjamin Phillippe. I enjoy running, exercising, reading, spending time with family and friends, and learning new things. My best attributes are my willingness to try new things and my desire to succeed at them. I will be graduating high school with plans to attend North Carolina State University in the fall to pursue a degree in chemical engineering and to eventually earn my master’s degree. With the skills I learn from college, I hope to one day return to Eastern North Carolina to continue to serve my community and to create change to improve the lives of others.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Balancing a complex workload while still enjoying life as a senior in high school. Most students can agree upon the struggles of high school life in today’s society. Opportunities for students have grown more competitive over the years, making students grow up fast. The most difficult obstacle I am currently experiencing as a senior is finding time to enjoy the last few months of high school while simultaneously earning my associate’s degree, volunteering through AmeriCorps, and preparing for college.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Challenge yourself. Nothing of value in life comes easy, but rather, through hard work and sacrifice. Find something that interests you and apply yourself in order to grow. However, you should also enjoy the challenges you experience as you watch yourself mature and grow.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Being chosen as one of nineteen nominees from NC for the U.S Presidential Scholars Award. This award is a huge honor and I am proud to represent my school and my state as a high-achieving student.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working as an engineer, developing technologies and making discoveries to improve the lives of others. In the STEM classes I’ve taken, I was introduced to a basic understanding of STEM-based careers and the issues people in these career fields address. Due to their potential impact on my community and me, I am obligated to step up and act on these issues present in our society to slow or prevent further harm. The most fulfilling quality my career choice could have is to impact the world positively through my hard work. In that sense, a career in engineering and STEM is a good fit for me because I can acquire the information I need to leave my mark on society.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my role model and mentor, my grandfather. My grandfather was a veteran and hardworking farmer. In the years I knew him, he was always a bright, patient, and understanding person who always found the positive in any situation. Whether in academics, sports, or community service, he has left me with the desire to give 110% effort in everything I do. Additionally, my grandfather helped me to build a personal relationship with Christianity and inspired me to play an active role in the church. In the fall of 2021, my grandfather passed away while struggling with COVID in combination with preexisting respiratory conditions. While now I have only his memory, he showed me why and how to prioritize others’ needs before my own, to understand the feelings of others, and to trust that good will result in your hard work.

I am most unique because: I aspire to bring happiness to others. Putting the needs of those I care for above my own has become second nature. Whether through acts of service, providing gifts, or even just giving my support in a time of need, I long to give others happiness.

What is the one quote you live by: “The ticket to victory often comes down to bringing your very best when you feel your worst.” - David Goggins. From my experiences running Cross Country and Track, I have learned to always give 100% of my effort.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, my family, my country, my friends, and myself

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would stay in the United States of America for a few reasons. The United States is where I was born and raised, where I have lived and learned for my entire life. Additionally, while the United States may have some imperfections, our job as citizens is to recognize problems that we can address and try our best to solve them. Through my service so far in life, I am proud to say that I have made an impact on my American community and I plan to stay in the United States to improve myself and make an even larger impact on my country.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: While most people know I listen to a wide range of music, they may not know that my favorite song is Everlong by The Foo Fighters. It gives a sense of nostalgia, which is one of my favorite feelings, and makes me remember good times with my friends and family.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Freshman year was my favorite year of high school, prior to COVID-19. Freshman year was so exciting for me as I gained the freedom to choose to participate in clubs, sports, and activities that I found interesting. It is also where I discovered my love and aptitude for engineering.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring my Bible. While a book in general would be great while I am alone, the word of God would be an even better option to keep me close to my savior.

