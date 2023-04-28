BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Jerri West and I am a senior at South Creek High School. I live in Robersonville, NC and am 18 years old. After graduating, I plan to attend UNC-Chapel Hill to obtain an undergraduate degree in political science. After this, I plan to attend law school. During high school, I have been a part of several clubs. These include Beta Club, National Honor Society, Student Government Association, Superintendent’s Student Leadership Advisory Group, as well as being a member of the softball team. While being a member of these and being at the top of my class, I also work at Food Lion and volunteer for many programs.

South Creek High School - Jerri West

School: South Creek High School

Name: Jerri West

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Next year, I plan to attend UNC-Chapel Hill for political science.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task has been balancing work, school, and college applications.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Do not procrastinate!! You will get burnt out so quickly if you wait to do everything.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been spending time with my closest friends before leaving for college.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself working in a law firm in Chapel Hill.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mother and sister are the most influential people in my life. They have taught me to value the importance of little things in life and make me strive to become a better person.

I am most unique because: I have faced many difficult situations in high school, but have persevered through them.

What is the one quote you live by: “Your life is as good as your mindset.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Time, family, friends, positivity, and health.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Greece. I have always loved the scenery and culture associated with this country.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates don’t know about me is that I am a very good baker.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school has definitely been my senior year. This year I have focused on finding myself and being content with what I have.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would choose to bring my computer. I could use this to write and listen to downloaded music which are two of my favorite things to do.

