South Central High School- Alexis Robinson

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Alexis Robinson, but my whole life I have gone by Lexi. I am a senior this year at South Central High School and I cannot wait for what is in store for me after graduation. I live with my amazing parents, my younger sister, Kelsey, and a crazy hyper dog named Maisie. At South Central, I am president of the National Honor Society, a member of the Math and Science Honor Society, captain of the Women’s Soccer team, and in the process of gaining my CNA certification. I am also dual-enrolled at Pitt Community College to gain experience with college level curriculum. Some of my hobbies include playing soccer and tennis, spending time with friends and family, and reading. In the fall, I will most likely be attending Appalachian State University and the Honors College to pursue a degree in Psychology. One day I hope to become a Clinical Child Psychologist and work in the healthcare setting.

Alexis Robinson South Central High School

School: South Central High School

Name: Alexis Robinson

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan to attend Appalachian State University as a member of the Honors College and pursue a degree in Psychology

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Having to make serious decisions about college and future career plans while also completing all of the work for your current high school classes (because senioritis is REAL).

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Find a good balance between school and your social life. Have a good time in high school and make new friends but also prioritize your education.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been playing soccer and tennis alongside my amazing teammates. I got to finish out my last season of travel soccer with PGSA, which ended with a tournament win in Charleston, SC. I was also chosen to be the captain of the South Central women’s soccer team which is so cool because I get to be a leader and encourage the underclassmen. I decided to try out tennis because I had other friends on the team and absolutely loved it as well. From both of these sports, I have gained valuable skills and lasting friendships.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: After completing a masters or doctorate degree in psychology, I hope to become a clinical psychologist. I primarily want to work with children and adolescents, helping them recognize and manage disordered thinking. My biggest goal in life is to provide young adults with the tools and resources they need to lead happy and fulfilling lives.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom is the most influential person in my life because I can go to her for advice on anything. I admire her opinions, work ethic, and love for my family so much and I hope to be just like her one day.

I am most unique because: I actually enjoy school. I am so excited for the new learning atmosphere of college and the opportunity to truly expand my personal knowledge.

What is the one quote you live by: “There is always light. If only we’re brave enough to see it. If only we’re brave enough to be it.” - Amanda Gorman

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Five things I value most in my life right now are my faith, my relationship with family and friends, pursuing my education, kindness and good food.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world I would choose to live in the middle of Yellowstone National Park. One day soon I hope to visit and hike the various mountains, valleys and caverns to see it all with my own eyes.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My biggest fear is drowning because I never really learned how to swim.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Senior year has been my favorite year of high school, mostly because it has been the least affected by the Covid-19 pandemic.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Sunscreen because OUCH.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.