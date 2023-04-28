Rocky Mount High School - Terrance Kearney

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Terrance Kearney and I am a senior at Rocky Mount High School. I’m the son of Teresa Mitchell and Terrance Kearney Sr. I have two siblings, My oldest sister is Daezah Mitchell and the youngest Ta’naya Mitchell. I have a strong support system with several extended family members and friends. I am a member of Word Tabernacle Church. I plan to attend Winston Salem State University and Major in Business and administration while playing football. In my free time I like to hang out with my friends, cook, and listen to music. A note to leave behind for underclassmen is to stay positive in what you are doing and don’t ever give up on your dreams and put faith in God in what he is doing for you. I’m thankful for my support system, my family, staff and friends for everything they have done for me. I will miss Rocky Mount High School but I am excited for my future. Go Gryphons! Go Rams!

School: Rocky Mount High School

Name: Terrance Kearney

Age: 18 years old

Plans for next year: I plan to attend Winston Salem State University

What is the most challenging task as a senior: To stay focused so I can maintain a good GPA.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: To stay positive and stay focused on what you’re doing in school.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was when I won Homecoming Prince.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Being blessed with a beautiful family and being in the NFL.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom because she works hard and stays positive on her bad days and inspires me to do my best.

I am most unique because: I have god on my side and I faith in him, that which lives inside me

What is the one quote you live by: “God so loved the world that he gave his only begotten Son, for whosoever believeth in him, shall not perish but have everlasting life.”- John 3:16

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family because they have been my support system in my life. Football because it’s my dream. Education because it’s an essential part of life. Health because it’s the most important.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates still don’t know about me is That I took ballet when I was a child.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school was my freshman year because our school spirit was very good and I felt welcomed.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would bring water because you need water to survive.

