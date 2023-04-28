BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Cori’ana Carter and I am a senior at Riverside High School in Williamston, North Carolina. I am originally from Plymouth, North Carolina, but my family and I moved to Martin County when I was 12 years old. I am the eldest and only daughter of three children. I started attending Martin County Schools in the 6th grade at Riverside Middle School. I participated in track and field and cross country in my first three years of high school where I received several medals and was team captain of the track and field team for two years. I am the President of the Student Government Association, National Honor Society, and the Literacy and Creative Arts Club at Martin Community College. I am also a member of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society at Martin Community College. During my leisure time, I enjoy reading, painting, and running. I also enjoy volunteering in community and school activities. I am a Cheatham-White Scholarship recipient and will be attending North Carolina Central University in the fall pursing a degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences.

Riverside High School - Cori’ana Carter

School: Riverside High School

Name: Cori’ana Carter

Age: 18

Plans for next year: I plan to attend North Carolina Central University and pursue a degree in Pharmaceutical Sciences.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is keeping up with scholarship deadlines and ensuring you meet all high school and college deadlines.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice for underclassmen is to stay focused on your end goal(s) but also enjoy your high school years. The four years go by fast so be sure to savor every moment and remain diligent in their academic work.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been getting accepted into both colleges I applied to and receiving full scholarships for both. This is a testament that hard work pays off.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I see myself working for a Pharmaceutical Company in research and drug development. On a more personal note, I would like to have traveled to at least two different countries.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mother. My mother has always been my biggest advocate in everything I do. She helps me to grow intellectually and spiritually. She is my personal cheerleader.

I am most unique because: I’m not afraid of failure. In fact, I think it is a crucial part of a person’s journey to success. Success to me is my satisfaction with things that I have overcame and accomplished. That is why I measure my success on my accomplishments, as well as my growth.

What is the one quote you live by: “Never let the fear of striking out keep you from playing the game” - Babe Ruth

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, Family, Mental Health, Education, and Friends

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, it would be Hawaii. It seems very peaceful and it is so beautiful in the pictures. Hawaii also has mild climate that stays consistent all year round, unlike North Carolina.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates still don’t know about me is that I enjoy watch cartoons. My two favorites are SpongeBob SquarePants and Gravity Falls.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school was my junior year because I went to States three times for outdoor and indoor track and field and cross country.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I was stranded on a deserted island, I would bring a fully charged cell phone and turn on location so someone can rescue me.

