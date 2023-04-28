Richlands High School - Talia Northern

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Talia Northern, I am 18 years old, and I am currently a senior at Richlands High School. While in Richlands High School, I have been involved in several different clubs and activities like The National Beta Club, Student Council, the AVID program, S2S, and even sports like varsity cheerleading and varsity cross country and track. In my free time, I love to sing a lot. I am a part of the youth worship team at R-yth at River of Life Church in Jacksonville, NC. I love to spend time with my family and friends, and I also really like to Volunteer. After graduating from high school, I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. I am super stoked to see where this next season in life takes me!

Talia Northern Richlands High School

School: Richlands High School

Name: Talia Northern

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Attend The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is definitely trying to not get caught up in the whole “senioritis” phase of senior year, it has been such a struggle, knowing I am so close to being finished with high school.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t burn yourself out. It’s easy to take all AP classes or take all honors classes so that way you can boost your GPA, or up your class rank. But in reality, you should be taking care of yourself and trying to find the balance between school and your personal life. Don’t let school consume you, it’s meant to help you, not overwhelm you!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: My highlight of senior year would have to be heading to state BETA convention with my school and being able to pass down my state vice-presidential office to one of my really good junior friends!

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years I could see myself living in a bigger city with an MBA and working at one of my businesses that I will open up to help the lesser served communities!

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: As cliché as this sounds, the most influential person, or people I should say, in my life are my parents. I could not pick between the two. My mother is always one to never take no for an answer and she has taught me to never settle for anything and to dream as big as I want. My father has always been the one to teach me how to work hard and how to lead others in. My dad is the epitome of an impactful leader. My dad has shown me how to work for and work toward to my goals and how impactful that hard work can be for my future.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I tend to be a leader not a follower. In high school, a lot of times its easy for us teens to just go with the flow and go with the trends, doing what everyone else is doing. But for me, I’m about making a positive difference and a positive impact everywhere that I go

What is the one quote you live by: One quote that I live by is actually a bible verse: Philippians 4:6-7. This verse reminds me to pray and talk to God through everything, all of the ups and all of the downs. Then I can experience peace like no other, and as a senior in high school who is about to go into college, I can use all the peace and understanding that I can get, and who better to get it from than God?

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: At this point in my life, five things that I value most important in my life is my faith, family, my mental/physical health, education, and my future.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world it would be anywhere that is tropical. The only requirement is that the water has to be clear and the food has to be good... which is most tropical places. The reason for this is because I have always loved the beach and the water. It is such a calming and peaceful place to be. Tropical areas always bring a fun vibe that is nice to be around.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I really am like an open book to my classmates. So, I think the one thing that my classmates don’t really know about me is how grateful I am for the impact that they have all had on me, and how blessed I feel to have received the endless amounts of encouragement and friendships that have gotten me through the last four years.

Which year of high school was your favorite: The year that was my favorite in high school would have to be junior year. We had all finally started to get back into the groove of things after COVID and that when I started to meet my best friends and that year really set the tone for how the end of high school could go, and I’m pretty excited to see where it goes.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I was stranded, I would take either a karaoke machine or a whole Chick-Fil-A restaurant... with endless food. If I had the karaoke machine, then I could have some fun and sing, which I love to do. But, if I had the Chick-Fil-A, then I could eat 3 times a day and I love Chick-Fil-A... like a lot. #EatMorChikin

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.