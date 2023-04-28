BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Reagan Stoop, and I attend Pungo Christian Academy. I have a sister in tenth grade and a brother in seventh grade. I have four cats that I have had since fifth grade. Some of my hobbies include, playing volleyball and softball, playing with my siblings, hanging out with my friends, and going to the beach. My best attributes are my athletic abilities, my compassion towards others, and my optimism. I plan on attending Bridgewater College in Virginia to play volleyball and major in Biology.

Pungo Christian Academy - Reagan Stoop

School: Pungo Christian Academy

Name: Reagan Stoop

Age: 17

Plans for next year: Attend Bridgewater College in Virginia to major in Biology and play volleyball.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task is getting ready for college and knowing I have to leave home in a few months.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: I would tell them to not procrastinate because it makes life so much harder. I would also tell them to treat every day like it’s their last because they won’t ever get those days back.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was winning the state championship in volleyball for the second year in a row and finding the right place to play volleyball for the next four years.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself with a husband and kids, as well as being a physical therapist somewhere in North Carolina or Virginia.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential people in my life are my parents. They have always taught me to be a hard-worker and to put my best effort into everything. They have taught me how to treat people right and to be the best student and athlete I can be.

I am most unique because: I can adapt to change quickly in any situation.

What is the one quote you live by: “It’s our choices that make us who we are, and we can always choose to do what is right.” - Spiderman

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, volleyball, softball, family, and friends.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: France because they have great scenery, and I would love to learn French.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.