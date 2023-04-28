Pitt County Schools Early College High School- Catherine Jones

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Catherine Jones, and I am excited to be graduating from Pitt County Schools Early College High School in conjunction with Pitt Community College. I have three sisters; two older and one younger. I have a little Shit Tzu-Poodle mix named Apollo. My hobbies are reading, volunteering, babysitting, working out, engaging in outside play, and doing hair. I have been told that some of my best attributes are leadership, loyalty, dependability, kindness, and maturity. I feel that some of my best attributes are honesty, interpersonal skills, and good humor. After graduating this spring with my Associate of Science, I plan to attend Boston College as a Questbridge scholar this upcoming fall. I intend to study under the pre-med course, but I am also interested in pursuing a career in social work.

Catherine Jones Pitt County Schools Early College High School

School: Pitt County Schools Early College High School

Name: Catherine Jones

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Pursuing my bachelor’s degree at Boston College as a Questbridge scholar.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Coming to terms with the closing of one life chapter while preparing for the beginning of another all whilst trying to enjoy being in the present.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Do not be discouraged by your present circumstances. Your potential is untapped and more vast than you know. Work hard, but take time to care for yourself too. Remember: you are young, you are gifted, and you matter.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Being connected to my school community and knowing that the relationships I have built during my tenure as a student at the early college are fruitful and have made a difference to people.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Working diligently in the healthcare field while participating in and/or running community outreach programs that will better educate and serve minorities and the underprivileged.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mother, because I have watched her do all that she can to provide for our family while also working hard to further her career.

I am most unique because: I am unapologetically myself.

What is the one quote you live by: “Alis volat propriis,” is Latin for “She flies with her own wings.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Books, knowledge, expression, autonomy, and peace (In no particular order).

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: Greece or Rome because of my fascination with their respective mythologies, architecture, and history.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: probably that I prefer to stay out of the limelight, despite being so active around the school.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year was the sweet spot of high school for me.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A water filter system because hydration plays a major role in homeostasis.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.