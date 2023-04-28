Pine Knoll Shores aquarium releases rehabilitated sea turtles

PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Four rehabilitated sea turtles were returned home Thursday thanks to the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores staff.

The four turtles were recovered in March and brought to the Aquarium after cold weather impacted their foraging habits. The staff rehabilitated and nourished the turtles quickly.

The aquarium said that students from the Duke University Marine Lab watched the release as a learning experience on caring for the animals and how to properly release them.

