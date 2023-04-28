Advertise With Us
Pine Knoll Shores aquarium releases rehabilitated sea turtles

Michele Lamping, N.C. Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores aquarist, holds one of the four green sea turtles that were released Thursday as students and teacher from Duke University Marine Lab look on.(North Carolina Aquarium Pine Knoll Shores)
By WITN Web Team
Published: Apr. 28, 2023 at 11:42 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
PINE KNOLL SHORES, N.C. (WITN) - Four rehabilitated sea turtles were returned home Thursday thanks to the North Carolina Aquarium at Pine Knoll Shores staff.

The four turtles were recovered in March and brought to the Aquarium after cold weather impacted their foraging habits. The staff rehabilitated and nourished the turtles quickly.

The aquarium said that students from the Duke University Marine Lab watched the release as a learning experience on caring for the animals and how to properly release them.

