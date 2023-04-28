BIOGRAPHY:

Hi my name is Sydney Russell and I am a senior at Perquimans County High School. I have lived in Hertford, North Carolina all my life and one of my favorite things to do here is go out on the Perquimans river! Some of my hobbies include hanging out with friends and going to the beach whenever I can! I plan to attend UNC Chapel Hill in the fall and major in Nutrition on a pre-PA pathway. With this degree, I hope to attend Physician’s Assistant school and specialize in pediatrics. One of my best attributes is my willingness to help others which I hope to use in my future profession.

Perquimans High School - Sydney Russell

School: Perquimans County High School

Name: Sydney Russell

Age: 17

Plans for next year: After graduation, I plan to attend UNC Chapel Hill and major in biology on a pre-PA pathway.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: College and scholarship applications would definitely have to be the most challenging part of senior year.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: If there is any advice that I could give underclassmen it would be to work hard, appreciate your time in high school, and don’t wish it away too fast.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was the first day of school when we met for senior sunrise on the football field.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I hope to be pursuing a career that I love while still making time to spend with my friends and family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my mom. She has shaped and molded me into the confident and independent person that I am today and I would not be in this position if it wasn’t for her constant encouragement.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because I care about the well-being of those around me over myself and I work to better myself as well as my peers. I would also say that I am very driven and work hard to meet the goals that I set for myself.

What is the one quote you live by: The quote that I will always live by is “There are no secrets to success. It is the result of preparation, hard work, and learning from failure”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The five things that I value most important at this point in my life are Jesus, my family, my friends, my education, and my community.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I had the opportunity to move anywhere in the world I would move somewhere warm and near the beach because I love summertime and I am the happiest when I am at the beach.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing that my classmates still may not know about me after all this time is that I am really bad at directions and most people say that I am “directionally challenged”.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My freshman year of high school was probably my favorite because I had the opportunity to take a lot of great classes and meet some amazing people.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I was stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item, I would definitely choose to bring an unlimited supply of coffee.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.