Pasquotank County High School - Gracie Chesson

Hi! My name is Gracie Chesson and I am a senior at Pasquotank County High School. I was raised by my parents, Mary Beth Chesson and Timmy Chesson. I have two older sisters, Brianne Chesson and Lindsay Chesson. Some of my hobbies include playing softball for my high school, playing flute and bass guitar for a variety of bands at PCHS, and dancing for Classic Dance. I love being involved in clubs, which allow me to plan a variety of events, which include homecoming and prom, along with being involved in my community through volunteering.

School: Pasquotank County High School

Name: Gracie Chesson

Age: 17

Plans for next year: My plans for next year involve completing my current ongoing Associates Degree at College of the Albemarle, in which I will graduate in December of 2023. During the time of finishing my degree, I plan to work with Pasquotank County Marching Band as a General Effects instructor. After that, I’m planning on transferring to a four year university to pursue a double major in Psychology and Criminal Justice. At the university, I want to continue my work in a marching band, along with joining the softball team.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is not taking the small moments for granted. Senior year is a very monumental aspect of an individual’s life, which is full of moments that are taken for granted. For me, I take my academic studies extremely seriously, which causes me to lose sight of the monumental aspects of Senior year. Also, choosing what you want to do for a portion of your life is a great challenge when being a senior. Understanding that changes can happen and you don’t have to know exactly what you want to do is something that can become overwhelming.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: A piece of advice that I would give underclassmen is to never lose sight of the fun aspects of high school through your academics. Academics are extremely important for your present and for your future; however, concentrating on your mental health and joyful moments is vital.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was receiving the honor of becoming Woodwind Captain for my high school’s marching band. Holding this position allowed me to grow many new friendships and grow individually. It allowed me to grow as a leader, alongside many of my close friends.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I see myself working with the State Bureau of Investigations, or as a lawyer. I hope that I will be almost done with my PhD in Psychology, and hold certifications in polygraph testing. On a family oriented side, I hope to be building a house and be married.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life would be my mom, Mary Beth Chesson, because she has been an incredible role model as I have grown up. She has been an individual that has stood strong despite any adversities. She raised me to be humble, kind, and strong through the guidance of God. She taught me to have a strong work ethic and always do my best.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because of my work ethic that has driven me into my successes, along with continuing with the mindset of looking towards the positive perspective in all situations.

What is the one quote you live by: “Hold the door, say please, say thank you. Don’t steal, don’t cheat, and don’t lie. I know you have mountains to climb, but always stay humble and kind”. - Tim McGraw

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life:

1) Time with friends and family

2) The opportunities given to me academically

3) Humility

4) Selflessness

5) Compassion



If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, I would move to Canada because it has incredible scenery. Also, it has beautiful snow days, but it also has the perfect temperature for summer.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates still don’t know about me is that one of my favorite hobbies is to make flower arrangements. My family used to own a flower shop, which is where my mom worked when she was growing up. So, my love for the beauty of arranging flowers came from my mom.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school was freshman year because it was full of new experiences and new friendships. It started me on a journey of growth and development that put me in the place that I am in. It allowed me to fall in love with marching band and more with softball.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I were stranded on a deserted island, I would take a knife because it would allow me to gather materials to survive, such as food and items to form shelter.

