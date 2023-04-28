Panthers use number-one pick to fill key position at quarterback

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WITN) - With their much-anticipated number-one draft pick, the Carolina Panthers have selected a quarterback for just the third time in team history.

As was widely speculated by many in the sports world all day, the Carolina Panthers have selected University of Alabama Quarterback Bryce Young, making Young just the third quarterback to be taken in the first round by the Panthers in franchise history.

Young steps into a quarterback position that the Panthers struggled to find a good fit for in the last five seasons.

Young joins former Panthers quarterbacks Kerry Collins, who the Panthers picked fifth in the first round of the 1995 draft, and Cam Newton who was picked number one overall by the Panthers in 2011. Newton was the last number-one pick for the Panthers and led the team to a Super Bowl 50 appearance in 2016 where the Panthers lost to the Denver Broncos.

Coincidentally, Newton played his college career at Auburn University, a team many consider to be Young’s Alma Mater of Alabama’s top football rival.

