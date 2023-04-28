Pamlico County High School - Abby Harwick

BIOGRAPHY:

Hello! I am proud to share my story with you. I am the daughter of a brave woman who came to this country as a refugee from Vietnam. Growing up, my mother raised my sister and me alone after my father passed away when I was only three years old. Witnessing her resilience and determination in overcoming challenges, I developed a firm belief that with hard work and perseverance, anything is possible.

I have three members in my household. Myself, my mother Elizabeth Harwick, and my sister Casey who is currently in college at East Carolina University. If you’re including pets though, I have a dog named Schnooglie, a parrot named Patrick, and three cats named Yuki, Bean, and Sunny.

I have become a leader in my community, striving to inspire and motivate students from diverse backgrounds to believe in their potential. From a young age, my dream has been to fly. I aspire to gain experience and ratings that will enable me to fly for the military and/or become a commercial pilot for an airline, jet charter, or cargo transport company.

Living in a rural area with limited opportunities, I had to seek them out elsewhere or create them myself in my high school. Through joining the Naval Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps, I have been able to discover and develop opportunities across the country that align with my career goals and hobbies. I am proud to have earned my Private Pilot License (fixed wing) and to have led or been a part of numerous teams within the program.

I am passionate about all things related to aviation, as well as sports like Three Position Air Rifle, golf, and orienteering. I am a member of my NJROTC unit’s

Academic Team, which is a navy themed version of the popular television show, Jeopardy!, and our own Drone Racing Team. Outside of school, I enjoy learning about aviation, developing video games, playing video games, and working out.

As I approach the end of my high school years, I have yet to decide where I will go next, but I am confident that I am ready for whatever comes my way. Thank you for taking the time to learn more about me.

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Undecided, but it will include flying planes.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Making sure to pass on my knowledge to my club mates well before I graduate to further their success.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Take advantage of every opportunity you get, even if it puts you out of your comfort zone.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Competing in NJROTC teams with my fellow cadets for the last few times.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself being stable and enjoying a life in aviation.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: Unfair question! So many people have helped me get to where I am now, but my mom has put her whole soul into it.

I am most unique because: Not myself, but my skill sets and my determination have carried me farther than most in the short 4 years of high school.

What is the one quote you live by: “The sky is no longer the limit.” -USN Commander of Naval Air Forces, Pacific Fleet

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My family, friends, opportunities, commitments, and flight hours!

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I’d probably move farther inland in NC, I like it here.. but I’d like to see snow more than once every 7 years.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I’m usually pretty open, but maybe that my favorite color is orange!

Which year of high school was your favorite? My sophomore year.. no contest!

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Probably a machete, you can do a lot with a machete!

