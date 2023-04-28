Pamlico Christian Academy - Haley Tyndall

BIOGRAPHY:

Hi! My name is Haley Tyndall. I am 18 years old and am graduating from Pamlico Christian Academy (PCA) in May of 2023. My parents are Toni and Jason Tyndall, and I have two younger sisters, Autumn and Avery. Some interesting facts about me are that I have been working since I was 14 years old. I worked at a camp for two summers, babysat, made t-shirts for a local small-business, and am currently working at Pamlico Homebuilders and have been since December of 2021. My favorite band in Five Finger Death Punch and has been for years. I’ve been to three concerts so far. And not to brag, but I was personally given a drumstick by the drummer of the band, it was a pretty big deal for me. I am currently dual enrolled in Pamlico Community College and Pamlico Christian Academy (PCA) and will be graduating high school with an associate in arts. After I finish up my senior year, I plan to continue my education at Pamlico Community College and obtain welding certificates over the years to come.

Plans for next year: I plan to continue my welding classes and work towards a welding certificate at Pamlico Community College.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a Senior is figuring out what path you want to take. When it came to deciding what classes to take, and what careers I may be interested in, I was very overwhelmed. As Seniors, we are given many new options that we were not given in years prior. It can be a lot to process when taking into consideration all the career options we have.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Advice I would like to give to my underclassmen is to work hard for the things you want. Working hard goes a long way and does not go unnoticed.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was my whole basketball season. I have been playing basketball since 8th grade, and although I have never been

great, this past season was definitely my best. I knew that this past season would be my last, so I strived to work hard and leave everything on the court.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In 10 years, I see myself finding success in the welding field, and starting a family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my dad. He has always worked so hard to provide for our family and has always managed to make time for us. He has instilled into my siblings and me to work hard for the things we want, be independent, and help others.

I am most unique because: I feel that I am set apart because of my work ethic. When I work, whether it is my job or schoolwork, I strive to be the best and most efficient. Working hard is extremely important to me because I feel like the work you do is meaningless unless you put everything into it.

What is the one quote you live by: “Opportunities don’t happen, you create then.” – Chris Grosser

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: The top 5 things that are most important in my life, in no specific order are the following: my education, family, hard work, friends, and a relationship with God.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, I would move somewhere tropical. I have always gravitated towards the beach and everything related to the beach. The sand, ocean, and even the sea life are so remarkable and demonstrate God’s handiwork beautifully.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Due to the small size of my class and the amount of time we have spent together over the years, there really is not anything they do not know about me.

Which year of high school was your favorite? My favorite year of high school was my freshman year. I was active in cross country and basketball, I had many friends and thoroughly enjoyed going to school.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with me, I would take a cell phone.

