Onslow K-12 Virtual School - Jessica Beasley

My name is Jessica Beasley. I have seven animals. I have two dogs named Bella and Diesel, two cats named Ally and Shimmer, two box turtles named Dexter and Little Turtle Dude, and a leopard gecko named Spencer. I have six older siblings named Will, Ashley, Sierra, Nina, Chris, and Bryan. I attend Onslow Virtual Secondary School. Somethings I enjoy doing in my free time are sketching, drawing and spending time with my pets. My future plans are to continue going to college to become a Psychiatric nurse practitioner.

Plans for next year: Attending Coastal Carolina Community college and continue working on my associates degree.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Balancing work, college, high school, and my social life it has been a struggle because sometimes you just don’t have any motivation, but you just have to power through, and you’ll get to where you want to be.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t be afraid to talk to your teachers, they are here to help you and the questions you might have might be questions other people around you have.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Getting to form good relationships with my teachers and joining clubs

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Married and have achieved my goal of becoming a Nurse Practitioner.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: I have had a lot of influential people in my life this year. First is my mom she has been my biggest inspiration to do the best I possibly can. My other influential people in my life are Mr. Borge helping me be the best artist I can be, Mrs. Scott, Mrs. Brinson, Mrs. Mitchelle, and Mrs. Hagen helping me be levelheaded and have a positive outlook on life, and Mr. Shivar for helping me further my interest in learning Spanish. They have all equally helped shape me into the person I am today, and I will miss my teachers, but I will remember the lessons they have taught me.

I am most unique because: I am the youngest of seven and I see characteristics of my siblings in myself

What is the one quote you live by: Your hardest times often lead to the greatest moments of your life. Keep going. Tough situations build strong people in the end. -Roy T. Bennett

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My best friend Maddy, All my teachers, My family, all seven of my pets, and art

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I’d stay here I like the area, and this was the place my mom and dad chose to settle down and the place I grew up.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: My dream pet is a tortoise.

Which year of high school was your favorite: senior year has been my favorite. I have got to see how far my art skills have progressed

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A flare so I can catch people’s attention

