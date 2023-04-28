Onslow Early College High School - Sherlyn Perez-Bernal

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Sherlyn Perez-Bernal and I am a senior in high school. I was born in Mexico but have lived in North Carolina since I was two years old. I lived in Winston Salem, North Carolina for seven years and have lived in Richlands, North Carolina for almost eight years. I attend Onslow Early College High School and Coastal Carolina Community College in Jacksonville, North Carolina. I graduate in May of 2023 and I will be attending UNC Chapel Hill in the fall. I plan on pursuing a Bachelor of Science degree in Psychology. My dream is to become a child psychiatrist, so I am going to apply for medical school after I graduate from university. When I am not doing homework or working, I am usually relaxing or hanging out with family or friends. I enjoy listening to several different genres of music, reading, writing, and cooking. I am the oldest of seven in my family, so I am the first to attend university. I am looking forward to college and my future, but I will miss my family, friends, and all of the memories I have made during high school.

Sherlyn Perez-Bernal Onslow Early College High School

School: Onslow Early College High School

Name: Sherlyn Perez-Bernal

Age: 17

Plans for next year: I am going to attend UNC Chapel Hill as a psychology major.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Balancing your class schoolwork with applying for colleges and scholarships.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t slack off but make sure not to be too hard on yourself, take care of your mental health, and break the cycle of procrastination.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Being accepted into my dream school.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Somewhere in North Carolina on the track to become a licensed doctor.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom because of her ability to overcome many advertises in life and still stay strong and hardworking.

I am most unique because: I can be very calm in not-so calm situations.

What is the one quote you live by: “Always strive to be the best version of yourself”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: My relationship with God, my relationship with family, friends, and the people in my life, my physical and mental health, learning as much as I can, and helping those those around me.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Mexico in order to meet family, learn and practice Spanish, and for the experience.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I used to be in all county chorus and played the clarinet for a year.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A Bible.

Copyright 2023 WITN. All rights reserved.