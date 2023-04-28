The Oakwood School - Sadie Smith

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Sadie Smith and I am excited to be graduating from The Oakwood School in Greenville, North Carolina, this spring. Although I am sad to leave, I’m super excited for my future plans. I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill next fall with a major in History and a minor in Spanish with the goal of then going into public history and museum work. I currently play soccer, tennis, and basketball and am also involved with my school’s Growers Club and Community Service Club, where I serve as co-president, as well as Students Against Destructive Decisions and Film Club. Additionally, I am involved with the Pitt County Chamber of Commerce Greenville Youth Council and a local Backpack Buddies program in my area. I am excited for this new chapter in my life and am beyond grateful for being selected as a representative for the WITN class of 2023!

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task is time management. Trying to balance school work, college applications and scholarships, all while cherishing what little time you have left in high school with your friends and family is very difficult and bittersweet.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Be studious and work hard but enjoy yourself and make memories along the way—it’s shorter than you think!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight for me has been the memories I have made with my tennis team this year through our “bonding” activities such as post-match meals and even trips to Sawyers Fun Park.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself working in the public history sector whether that be in a museum or with conservation of buildings and the history surrounding them, such as with Tryon Palace.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My brother is the most influential person in my life. He has always been a stellar role model for me to follow and look up to, and he pushes me to be the best version of myself possible.

I am most unique because: I am enthusiastic about most all that I do and am outgoing in what I choose to involve myself in.

What is the one quote you live by: “All good things are wild and free.” Henry David Thoreau

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Relationships with others, commitment, responsibility, memories, and solitude.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Egypt as not only is there a rich culture today, but the rich culture of the ancient Egyptian times fascinates me and I would love to get the opportunity to study it first hand.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I took an ASL class and am able to have a conversation with others in ASL.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year with out a doubt—it was the most challenging but also the most rewarding.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A Swiss army knife.

