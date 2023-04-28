BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Aamina Chaudhry. I am a super senior at Nash- Rocky Mount Early College High School. I am the oldest daughter to my Pakistani family and have a younger brother. I also live with my uncle, aunt, two cousins, and grandmother (big family...I know). Some of my hobbies include makeup, poetry, fitness, and music. I speak 4 languages fluently and am hoping to add more to this list. I absolutely love traveling and have visited over 10 countries. One of my biggest dreams is to spend an entire summer traveling all throughout Europe. I plan to attend UNC- Chapel Hill and major in Psychology as a pre-med student. I am beyond grateful for my experiences at NRM-ECHS and will forever remember my time here!

NRM Early College High School - Aamina Chaudhry

School: Nash Rocky Mount Early College High School

Name: Aamina Chaudhry

Age: 19

Plans for next year: I plan to attend the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. I will be majoring in Psychology with a focus in pre-medicine and minoring in business.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior is balance. Between college applications, getting ready for graduation, and classes, it can sometimes be difficult to manage.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My best piece of advice for underclassmen would be to learn prioritization. While it is important to do well in school, it is also important to take full advantage of your high school experience. Attend school events and hang out with friends!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year has been getting into my top school. The feeling of relief and satisfaction I had was unmatched, knowing that my years of hard work finally paid off in the end.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: In ten years, I see myself as an established psychiatrist who is settled with a family.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life is my grandmother. She is the woman who instilled all the values and morals I have today. She continues to show me what it means to be a good human, how to properly care for others, and what life is really about.

I am most unique because: I am most unique because of my genuine heart, honest advice, and desire to help others.

What is the one quote you live by: A quote that I live by is in Urdu. When translated, it says, “everything changes with time.” This quote has helped me get through many stressful times. I have a calligraphy piece with this quote hanging in my room as a daily reminder that I will reach my ultimate goals.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Five things I value most in my life are God, my family, close friends, education, and nature.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: If I could move anywhere in the world, I would definitely move to London. I have visited a few time, and the city got better with every time I went. I am a huge fan of the city and can totally see myself living there.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: One thing my classmates still do not know about me is that I have an extreme fear of bugs/insects, but most specifically, an extreme fear of spiders.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school was sophomore year. It was my first year at NRM-ECHS and was the exact breath of fresh of air I needed. I made so many friends and fit right in with my new environment.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: Sour Patch Kids, because everyone who knows me knows how much I love them.

