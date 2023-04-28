Northside High School - Madison Allen

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Madison Allen, and I am a senior at Northside High School in Pinetown, NC. My parents, Nichole and Gray Allen, are by far my biggest supporters. I have a 14-year-old brother, Trenton, who is my built-in best friend. I’ve attended Northside all 4 years of high school, and have enjoyed volleyball, FBLA, SGA, Beta Club, and going to all the football games. Outside of school, I enjoy reading, spending time with friends and family, going to the beach, and cooking. I will be attending Campbell University in the fall to pursue a bachelor’s degree in nursing. I am so thankful for my family, friends, school, and teachers who have supported me and taught me so much.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: The most challenging task as a senior has been finding a good balance. It’s been quite challenging trying to focus on my studies, applying for college, applying for scholarships, and maintaining a social life at the same time.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Get involved! The best way to make friends and make the best of your high school experience is to join all the clubs you can and play sports.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year so far has been all of the “lasts”. For example, the last first day of high school, the last football game, and the last pep rally. It’s bittersweet, but it makes me want to hold onto the memories longer.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself working as a Nurse Anesthetist and married with children.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: The most influential person in my life would be my little brother. He’s taught me how to be patient. We always have each other’s backs, and I’m going to miss him when I leave for college.

I am most unique because: I didn’t let high school change me. I had a firm foundation in Christ when I entered high school, and that helped me stay true to who I was.

What is the one quote you live by: Be the reason someone believes in the goodness of God.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, my family, my friends, school, and happiness.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would love to live in Switzerland. It is beautiful there, and you don’t really hear much about them in the news. It looks peaceful.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: In Kindergarten, I pulled out a tooth with my hair bow while we were watching The Magic School Bus.

Which year of high school was your favorite: I think my junior year of high school was my favorite. It was the only year I was at school full-time, and I made new friends.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one thing, it would be my dog, Winston. He would keep me company, and he would have fun in the water.

