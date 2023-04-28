Northside High School - Darrick Zhang

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Darrick. I’m the youngest brother out of three other siblings. I have two older brothers who love to annoy me, and one younger sister who is in kindergarten! Our family has three German shepherds and over 100 racing pigeons! I attend high school at Northside in Jacksonville, North Carolina.

In high school, I am the president of Mu Alpha Theta and a varsity competitor in Science Olympiad and SkillsUSA. I am also a member of the Science Honor Society, the English Honor Society, the National Honor Society, and our school’s chess team and student section. I already have my associates, and by the end of this year I will have taken 16 AP classes and over 10 dual enrollment classes.

My hobbies are: hanging out with friends, playing sports, and babysitting. A special thanks to my friend group AFS (Always Full Send) for always being there for me. For fun, I love playing basketball, football, soccer, and tennis. I played varsity soccer for all four years and am a varsity competitor for our school’s tennis team. Outside of school, I played on a travel soccer team for 10+ years.

I got accepted to Duke University during early decision and plan to major in neuroscience and participate in developing research. My end goal is to become a neurosurgeon one day. It will be a long, tedious process that I am willing to endure.

I am grateful for such opportunities and would like to thank everyone who has been a part of my amazing journey!

Plans for next year: I plan on attending Duke University and majoring in neuroscience on the pre-med track. I plan to continue making new connections and getting involved with the community there and back at home. At Duke, I also plan on hitting the gym more often and trying out for their basketball and soccer intramural teams.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: College and scholarship applications are undoubtedly the most stressful and difficult tasks a senior faces. However, I am a firm believer that hard work will eventually pay off. All the essays and forms you must complete during this process will eventually be rewarding, especially if you take your time on them.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Ultimately, high school is just a small step in your journey. It is the experiences that you live through and the hardships that you overcome that make life worth living. In the end, you get to control your future, so make the most of it, and you will have no regrets. Your high school years will be gone before you know it, so continue to cherish and create new memories, and don’t let minor obstacles stop you on your journey to success.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Hanging out with friends and going to late-night football and basketball games. The best moments were when I scored my 20th goal of the season, got accepted into Duke, and learned how to play ping pong. I am looking forward to creating deeper and more meaningful memories to put into my highlight reel by the end of senior year.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself completing my residency to become a neurosurgeon. I also see myself having tons of clinical and volunteer hours under my belt and continuing to be involved with my community.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: Uhh, this is a tough one. My parents, family, friends, and teachers all hold a special place in my heart. However, if I had to choose one, I would say my mom. My mom sacrificed a lot for me to get to where I am, and I am so grateful. Her meals are delicious, and she supports me in any way possible. Moreover, she still disciplines me and gets mad whenever she has to wake me up for school.

I am most unique because: of my personality. Reflecting on myself, I really think I am a strange and unique individual. I love hanging out with my friends and getting peer-pressured into stuff. I also like multitasking and being busy. One side of me doesn’t like being busy all the time, but the other side likes to put itself in tough situations where time is limited. The other qualities I have are my preferences. I am really into hip hop, rap, anime, sports, and chess. Currently, my favorite artists are Ice Spice, Dua Lipa, and Drake. My favorite sports players are Cristiano Ronaldo, LeBron James, Josh Allen, and Magnus Carlsen.

What is the one quote you live by: Pretty generic, but “practice how you play; play how you practice.” Or “don’t practice until perfection, practice till you can’t fail anymore.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: I would say my family, my friends, my teachers, my health, and my future. Without any one of them, my life will be missing a piece of the puzzle, or a link to the chain, which will in turn cause a cascade of unfortunate mishaps in my life.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to London, because why not? I want to visit England and attend a Premier League futbol game. I have never been to any part of Europe, so let’s start in London.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Well, my classmates always call me The Machine, but I just want to say that I am still a human. I have feelings and still need to sleep. Oh, and I think everyone thinks I am an extrovert, but at heart I am an introvert who happens to make the most of his time.

Which year of high school was your favorite: I would say my junior year. During that year, I was in my prime. I just figured out how to balance everything in life, and I was in the zone. I was busy 24/7 with AP classes, dual enrollment, high school and club soccer, and tennis. I also had my MVP seasons and hung out with my friends pretty often. Senior year is a close second, particularly because I now have a sense of relief after getting accepted to higher education; however, currently, I have a fourth period while all my friends get out earlier. Maybe my senior year will be the first once it’s over, but only time will tell.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: If I couldn’t be rescued, I would take at least a year’s worth of survival knowledge. I’ll put what I’ve learned to use and see if I can survive stranded on my own. It will just be another challenge that I would like to complete. I say to myself, “It’s just a Mr. Beast challenge.”

