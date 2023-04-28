Northeast Regional School - Emma Modlin

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Emma Grace Modlin, but my friends call me Grace. I’m from Williamston, North Carolina and I have three siblings, an older sister and brother, and a younger brother. I also have two pets, a cat and a dog. I spend most of my time with my family and my pets. One of my favorite things to do is play with my nephew. I attend NERSBA Early College in Jamesville, North Carolina. I spend my free time reading, listening to music, painting, and watching the latest show I’ve decided to binge on Netflix. I also enjoy riding four wheelers and going mudding. In the fall, I’ll be attending North Carolina State University for electrical engineering. I hope to live a successful life through hard work and determination.

School: Northeast Regional School of Biotechnology and Agriscience (NERSBA)

Name: Emma Modlin

Age: 17

Plans for next year: To attend North Carolina State University for electrical engineering.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Staying on top of everything that I need to complete. There’s constantly something that I have to do and it can become overwhelming. I try my best to take my time and work my way through everything that I have to do so I won’t get burned out.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: I know it’s hard, but try not to stress over things. Everything will work out in the end.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Finally being able to say that my hard work has paid off. I got accepted into my first choice college on my first choice major and I’m proud of myself. I feel like everything is falling into place exactly how I want it to.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself working as an engineer and possibly gaining my Master’s or Doctorate’s Degree.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My sister is the most influential person in my life. She’s a nurse. She finally obtained her degree last summer after working full time, going to school full time, and raising my nephew as a single mother. I’m really proud of her and all that she has accomplished over the last few years.

I am most unique because: I follow my aspirations and pursue them. I accomplish my goals and then some. I’m successful, because I never let failure hender my will to achieve something.

What is the one quote you live by: “Just because something works doesn’t mean that it cannot be improved” (Shuri, ‘Black Panther’).

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: I value family, friends, education, courage, and growth. I believe that all the things are really important and they mean a lot to me. I don’t know what I’d do without my family and friends by my side. Education and growth are important too. Everyone is constantly growing and learning in life while courage pushes them to be the best that they can be.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to Asheville, North Carolina. It’s not too far away from where I live now with my family and it has beautiful scenery, and a lovely atmosphere. I’ve visited Asheville a few times because that’s where my sister used to live, and I really enjoyed it. It’s truly a beautiful place and I’d love to live there.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I love to read. I read every night before I go to sleep and I’ll read throughout the day. For me, reading is like watching an insanely detailed movie in my mind. It opens up my imagination and I spend hours on end just reading.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school would have to be my senior year. I feel like I’ve accomplished so much this year, and my school work load hasn’t been as heavy, so I’ve been able to focus on other things as well.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would probably choose to have a flare gun.

