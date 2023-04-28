Advertise With Us
Northeast Academy - Gracie Baker

WITN Class of 2023
By WITN Web Team
Updated: 11 minutes ago
BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Gracie Baker and I am a senior at Northeast Academy in a small town called Lasker. I have been at Northeast since Pre-K and have made all my best friends here. At Northeast, I play volleyball and basketball and am a member of the shooting team. This year I am my class and Beta Club president and student council vice president. I have one older brother and am a member of a farming family. My family and I attend a small church called Grace Baptist. I am currently deciding between NC State and UNC-Chapel Hill, and I hope to either pursue a degree in the medical field or engineering in the fall.

School: Northeast Academy

Name: Gracie Baker

Age: 18

Plans for next year: Still deciding between UNC-Chapel Hill and NC State

What is the most challenging task as a senior: applying for college and figuring out what path is right for me

What advice do you have for underclassmen: stay on top of your work and don’t procrastinate

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Playing sports with my friends for the last time

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Having a career that helps people

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My parents because they have always supported me

I am most unique because: I enjoy learning and challenging myself.

What is the one quote you live by: Opportunities don’t happen, you create them.

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, family, friends, my education, my future

If I could move anywhere in the world: Hawaii because I love the beach

Which year of high school was your favorite: senior year

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: a machete

