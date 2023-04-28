Northampton County High School - Diamond Wheeler

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Diamond Wheeler and I attend Northampton County School. I am 18 and I enjoy spending time outdoors with a good book. I also love being creative and allowing myself to find new ways to write and polish up my skills. I’m a huge daydreamer but I love making my dreams come true.

Plans for next year: My plans for next year include finding an education in english major, animal science and/or creative writing.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Don’t allow others to ruin your plans or tell you who you are. You know yourself and your limits better than anyone else.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: Winning an online writing competition.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: Doing what I love and helping children learn how to read and gain a love for reading and storytelling.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mom. She has helped me get through a lot of things throughout my life and taught me a lot of things. To this extent, I can thank her for my love of art and literature.

I am most unique because: I love finding the beauty in things that others may not think twice about.

What is the one quote you live by: “You can be anything you want to be, just turn yourself into anything you think you could ever be.” By Freddie Mercury

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Self love, Family, Friends, Creativity and Positivity.

If I could move anywhere in the world: I would move to Canada because I love both their weather and nature.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: Despite the fact that I am introverted, I am extremely opinionated.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My eleventh grade year.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A fishing net.

