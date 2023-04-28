Northampton County Early College at Halifax Community - Annelise Edwards

BIOGRAPHY:

My name is Annelise Edwards, a senior at Northampton Early College in Northampton County, North Carolina. I am extremely honored to have been chosen to represent my school. My hobbies are cooking, binge-watching different genres of film, and reading. I was born in Jamaica and spent the majority of my childhood there. I am the only child for my mom and stepdad, Michelle and Jason as well as the oldest of three daughters for my dad, Andrew. I cherish my family and enjoy spending time with those who care about and support me.

I am the president of the Halifax Community College Student Government Association, as well as a member of the Phi Theta Kappa honor society and the National Beta Club. Education is important to me, and I always strive to do well, which I have done so far. I am extremely interested in medicine, and my lifelong ambition is to become a doctor. To be an excellent student, I believe one must be driven, committed, and disciplined. I always want to set a good example for my peers because I believe there aren’t enough positive peer role models. My dream for the future is to combine my love of medicine with my love of humanity. I hope that one day I will not only inspire students in Northampton County, but also students on my home island of Jamaica and my country of residence the United States. Thank you.

School: Northampton County Early College

Name: Annelise Edwards

Age: 18

Plans for next year: To go to college and major in Biology and Biochemistry

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Applying to colleges and perfecting my college essays.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: Make the most of your time in high school by pushing yourself, exploring your hobbies, and cultivating strong relationships with those who are close to you. Don’t be afraid to ask for help!

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year was becoming the President of Halifax Community College’s Student Government Association.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: A newly graduated medical doctor working at my dream residency match.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My mother, Michelle. She is the epitome of who a strong woman is. She pushes me to be the best version on myself and for that I’m extremely grateful.

I am most unique because: I have intrinsic motivation and I have a passion for helping others which is something I will take with me to the medical field and my other endeavors.

What is the one quote you live by: “Happiness doesn’t result from what we get, but from what we give” – Dr.Ben Carson

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: God, Family, Education, Independence, Kindness.

If I could move anywhere in the world: If I could move anywhere in the world it be Somalia because they have the second highest infant mortality rate in the world. As a future pediatrician and neonatologist, I would be my mission to research and try to lower or even eliminate the mortality rate in Somalia.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I became a certified Covid-19 contact tracer during the height of the pandemic.

Which year of high school was your favorite: My favorite year of high school is definitely this year, my senior year. However, my junior year is a very close second.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: A satellite phone so I’m able to call for help to get off the island.

