North Pitt High School- Tenia Hardee

Hi! My name is Tenia Hardee and I am 18 years old. I’m currently a senior at North Pitt High School. I am beyond excited about my upcoming graduation! I wouldn’t be here without the love and motivation from my parents, Christy & Glenn Rodman, and older brother! I love food, spending time with my loved ones, doing nails, and making bracelets for my Etsy store! I’ve always been interested in real estate and in the upcoming months, will be taking courses to obtain my license! In the fall I plan to start at a university to gain my Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration!

Plans for next year: I plan to attend a university in NC in the fall.

What is the most challenging task as a senior: Managing my class load and college applications, along with making big decisions that will impact my adult life.

What advice do you have for underclassmen: My advice for underclassmen is to be true to yourself so that you may take these years to grow into your best self.

What has been the highlight of your senior year: The highlight of my senior year so far has been ordering my cap and gown knowing the days until graduation are getting shorter and shorter.

Where do you see yourself in 10 years: I see myself graduated and establishing my own real estate agency.

Who is the most influential person in your life and why: My ma is the most influential person in my life because she is so hardworking and has always pushed me to be great.

I am most unique because: I will always be my own person even if no one understands me.

What is the one quote you live by: “The bad news is time flies. The good news is you’re the pilot.”

What are 5 things you value most important at this point in your life: Family, a good education, good vibes, college, and personal health.

If you could move anywhere in the world, where would it be and why: I would move to a city in Florida because it can be a city and beach mixed together.

What is the one thing your classmates still don’t know about you after all this time: I love to read & write.

Which year of high school was your favorite: Junior year it was so busy.

If you were stranded on a deserted island and could only take one item with you, what would it be: I would take a pack of bottled waters.

